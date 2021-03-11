Bills score upset by keeping cornerstone defender Matt Milano in fold

The terms of the contract look like at least a slight “hometown discount.”

Spotrac.com pegged Milano’s market value at $13.8 million. Overthecap.com put him at $10 million. Pro Football Focus rated him at $11.25 million a year. Las Vegas signed a top off-the-ball linebacker, Corey Littleton, to $11.75 million a year in free agency last spring. Carolina’s Shaq Thompson, similar to Milano and who has played in the same defensive scheme, got a deal averaging $13.6 million a year during his fifth season. Thompson was a former first-round pick. Milano was a fifth-rounder.

Milano has received the 11th-best coverage grade among all linebackers since 2018 from Pro Football Focus.

He has appeared in 54 in four seasons since joining the Bills.

Milano finished the 2020 season with 45 tackles, a career-best 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed in 10 games. He missed six games because of a combination of a concussion early in the season and then a partially torn pectoral muscle that led to a stint on injured reserve. The Bills went 12-1 in the games in which Milano played, with the only loss coming to Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.