Bills score upset by keeping cornerstone defender Matt Milano in fold

The Buffalo Bills plugged a massive hole prior to the start of the free-agency season Thursday by signing linebacker Matt Milano in what can only be termed as a mild upset.
The move keeps one of the cornerstone pieces of the Bills’ defense in place. It also represents the one big-ticket expenditure the Bills likely are to make in the free-agent shopping season. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane can breathe a sigh of relief. There's plenty of work to be done, but the heaviest lift of the spring is done.
Yes, the Bills probably will have to find a new starting right tackle due to the impending departure of Daryl Williams in free agency. But there figures to be modest-cost options available among free-agent tackles, and it’s a great year for offensive tackles in the draft.
Beane now can work on trying to make supplementary acquisitions to try to improve a defense that ranked 14th in the NFL in yards allowed last season.
The Milano deal is worth $44 million over four years, according to ESPN.
At $11 million a year, Milano’s average currently ranks him 10th in the NFL among off-the-ball linebackers, according to the financial sports website Spotrac.com.
The majority of high-quality starters who get through their contract season healthy and are on the verge of free agency for the first time in their careers are not retained by their teams before hitting the open market.
With that in mind, the deal is a big win for the Bills. It’s also a sign that the Bills are benefitting from their success. Milano gets to stay in his comfort zone with a team he likes that made the AFC championship game and has a franchise quarterback in place. This type of deal for a highly regarded player just six days before free agency is not something that tended to happen during the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought.
Clearly, Milano thinks he has a good thing going. On Thursday, he tweeted a video clip from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” that featured actor Leonardo DiCaprio screaming, “I’m not leaving ... The show goes on. This is my home.”
Support Local Journalism
Good teams tend to have better success keeping their own. Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay on Tuesday signed impending free-agent linebacker Lavonte David to a two-year deal at $12.5 million a year. David is a former Pro Bowler (Milano is not), but David also is 31.
Milano, who turns 27 in July, fits the mold of the mobile, run and chase linebacker teams need against modern spread offenses in the NFL. He can cover backs out of the backfield and tight ends (Kansas City All Pro Travis Kelce notwithstanding) and make plays sideline to sideline. He has made 38 regular-season starts over the past four years and has started side-by-side with middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds the past three seasons.
If the Bills can get a little bit stouter play in front of those two next season, aided by the return of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, the defensive ranking should be able to rise, at least a little.
The terms of the contract look like at least a slight “hometown discount.”
Spotrac.com pegged Milano’s market value at $13.8 million. Overthecap.com put him at $10 million. Pro Football Focus rated him at $11.25 million a year. Las Vegas signed a top off-the-ball linebacker, Corey Littleton, to $11.75 million a year in free agency last spring. Carolina’s Shaq Thompson, similar to Milano and who has played in the same defensive scheme, got a deal averaging $13.6 million a year during his fifth season. Thompson was a former first-round pick. Milano was a fifth-rounder.
Milano has received the 11th-best coverage grade among all linebackers since 2018 from Pro Football Focus.
He has appeared in 54 in four seasons since joining the Bills.
Milano finished the 2020 season with 45 tackles, a career-best 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed in 10 games. He missed six games because of a combination of a concussion early in the season and then a partially torn pectoral muscle that led to a stint on injured reserve. The Bills went 12-1 in the games in which Milano played, with the only loss coming to Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
"Matt is a very good player. What a great job he's done since he came in here to improve from 2017 to now," Beane said during his season-ending news conference. "You know, his biggest thing is just being able to play 16 games. That will be the first thing he'll tell you is he had some nicks here and there. So it's just finding that balance, but you know, we'd love to be able to get Matt back. He knows that. I've shared that with him.”
“Matt, he’s a special player, man,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He’s very instinctive. He’s physical. He’s downhill. He makes a lot of plays for us. And so when you’ve got a guy like him not in the lineup, I’m not saying there’s a dropoff or anything, but it’s not Matt Milano.”
“He has big playmaking ability, and I always say that is a priority,” Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich said late in the season. “All linebackers make tackles. But Matt has the ability to make big plays, and he’s instinctive. He’s become much more physical, so to me, he has the whole package, everything that we’re looking for. In space, he’s an outstanding linebacker. He can cover anybody. He can play zone coverage in space. He can break on the ball. He has good hands. Matt is the ultimate pro. He is straight ball.”