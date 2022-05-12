Bills schedule roundtable: Prime-time games? Season opener? Over or under?

The NFL schedule is set to be released Thursday, with the home openers for each team announced at 6 p.m., followed by the full schedule at 8 p.m. At this point, we know the Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 on Monday Night Football. Beyond that, rumors abound.

Buffalo News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf provide their views on three issues related to the Bills' schedule.

How many prime-time games will the Bills play?

Jay: Five. The Bills have had four prime-time games each of the past two seasons, and we know one this year is confirmed. Another one, against Baltimore on Thanksgiving night, has been rumored. The Bills are Super Bowl favorites entering the season, with one of the league's best players at quarterback. That’s ratings gold.

Katherine: We already know one: Monday Night Football against the Titans in Week 2. I’ll say five. The Bills have a lot of splashy storylines with opponents, along with being inherently interesting to watch, regardless of who they play. I’d say top candidates are Rams, Patriots, Kansas City, Bengals, Ravens and Packers. I think getting flexed into another later on is likely, too.

Mark: The maximum, five. The first two games of the season, at the Rams and home vs. Tennessee. Maybe they won’t do Kansas City for a third straight year. Let’s say Miami, Cincinnati and Green Bay will be the other three.

Jason: Five, the maximum allowed when the schedule is released, because Josh Allen is must-see TV. We already know the Bills will host the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2. And there’s been plenty of speculation that they’ll visit the Rams in the NFL’s Kickoff game in Week 1 and the Ravens on Thanksgiving. Let’s go with those. I’m guessing their trip to Kansas City will be in prime time, as well as one of their games against the Patriots, likely late in the season in Orchard Park. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the Bills flexed into a sixth prime-time game, either.

Who will Bills play in the opener?

Jay: The Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night in the NFL Kickoff game. The league wants a marquee matchup for its first game of the season, and this is it. The defending Super Bowl champions against the team favored to wear that crown this season is juicy. The return of Von Miller to Los Angeles is the cherry on top.

Katherine: I’ll guess the Rams, more because of the defending champion's slate of opponents than anything else. The other notable home games for the Rams that have yet to be announced are against the Raiders and Cowboys. Respectfully, neither the Falcons nor Panthers matchup seems worthy of a season opener. The Thursday opener in Week 1 and then Monday night in Week 2 would give the Bills a nice gap between games.

Mark: The NFL is missing an opportunity if it isn’t Bills-Rams in the kickoff game. A Rams-49ers game, a rematch of the NFC title game, is the other prime option. If it isn’t the Rams, I’ll say a home game against the Dolphins.

Jason: At the Rams in the NFL Kickoff game. In an alternate universe, this would have been a rematch of the Super Bowl. Alas, Bills fans get their trip to SoFi Stadium out of the way early. The Bills’ offseason acquisition of Von Miller, who helped L.A. win the title before his stunning decision to sign with Buffalo in free agency, makes this matchup far too juicy for the league to pass up.

The Bills' opening over/under is 11.5 victories. Schedule unseen, are you under or over at this point?

Jay: Over. The Bills’ No. 1 goal for 2022 has to be home-field advantage in the playoffs. They are undefeated in the postseason at home under Sean McDermott and winless on the road. They can’t afford any slipups like last season against Jacksonville. The thinking here is they learned their lesson from that loss.

Katherine: I’ll take the over. I think the roster is a little stronger than last season. I’ll be interested to see what, if any, growing pains come with switching up the coaching staff. That would matter more if it is a tough start to the schedule. The NFL is weird, so there likely will be an unexpected loss somewhere, but this team is very capable.

Mark: Don’t doubt the Las Vegas oddsmakers. I’d say there is a 70% chance the Bills win either 11 or 12. I’ll call it 12, but I reserve the right to change my mind in just 24 hours, after I see the breakdown of the schedule.

Jason: Over. A 12-5 record or better feels right. The Bills will win at least five of six games against the AFC East, which means they’ll need to go 7-4 against the rest of the schedule to reach 12 victories. That’s doable. The most challenging games appear to be the Packers and Titans at home and the Chiefs and Rams on the road. I don’t think they’ll lose all four. Let’s say they split. Then they lose a home game against the Vikings, Steelers or Browns, and a road game against either the Ravens or Bengals.