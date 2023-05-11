The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. The Bills already know they are going to London to face Jacksonville in Week 5 for a "home game."

The home schedule features the AFC East opponents (Miami, New England and the New York Jets) along with Denver, Las Vegas, Dallas, Tampa Bay and the New York Giants. The road schedule has the AFC East opponents along with Kansas City, Cincinnati, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia and Washington.

News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Ryan O'Halloran, Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald weigh in on some scheduling topics before the unveiling.

Question: When will the Bills' opener be and against whom?

Jay: Sunday night, Sept. 10, at the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the Jets has prime time written all over it, and the Bills would be a marquee opponent. It’s easy to see NBC hyping this up as a potential matchup of two AFC East postseason contenders. Rodgers against Josh Allen twice next year will be fun.

Ryan: Get me rewrite! In my Bills mock schedule story on Tuesday, I pegged Bills-Jets to open NBC’s Sunday night schedule. But in the interest of variety, having the Bills open at Philadelphia on "Monday Night Football" would be all kinds of tasty. One of the AFC favorites (Bills) at the no-doubt NFC favorite/defending conference champion (Eagles).

Mark: The Bills have opened with the Jets three of the last six years. But the NFL has leaned toward more non-division games in Week 1 the past two years. Only six of 16 games were in division last year. I’ll go for a trip to Los Angeles to open for a second consecutive year. Bills at Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Katherine: I'll go Raiders at home on the opening Sunday. I think their splashier matchups will come later in the season, particularly any chance to get an AFC East meeting in Highmark Stadium in the snow.

Question: Which games are you most looking forward to, one at home and one on the road?

Jay: I’m going to cheat a little here. For the “home” game, I’m picking London, since it will be my first time going there. I have a feeling Bills fans are going to flock to that game, too, which should make for a great atmosphere. For the road game, I’ll say Philadelphia. It’s one of the few road cities I haven’t visited yet, and an Allen-Jalen Hurts matchup is a potential Super Bowl preview.

Ryan: This isn’t a great Bills home schedule, right? Arguably the best non-division home game (Jaguars) was moved to London. I like the Dallas-Bills matchup because the atmosphere should be electric as Cowboys fans find ways to buy tickets. The road schedule is dynamic and for me, it’s Bills at Cincinnati, a rematch of last season’s second-round playoff game. Have the Bills closed the gap on Cincinnati? We’ll see.

Mark: For the home game, I like the Dolphins at Bills in a rematch of the wild-card playoff game. The Dolphins have marquee stars with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and now Jalen Ramsey, and I’ll be fascinated to see how new coordinator Vic Fangio tweaks the Miami defense. For the road game, Bills at Bengals. Cincinnati had the Bills’ number last year. Have the Bills solved some of the matchup problems?

Katherine: I like a few of the road game matchups, but seeing Bills fans and Eagles fans mix will be electric. So, I'll go Philadelphia for road, and stick with NFC East for home. I'm a sucker for a good storyline, and I think the New York Giants bringing Brian Daboll back to Orchard Park should make for a fun game.

Question: How many prime-time games?

Jay: Five. The opener against the Jets would be one. With all the games around the holidays this season, I’m apologizing to my family in advance. One small request for schedule makers: If the Bills are going to play on Thanksgiving, can it at least be at home? Thank you in advance!

Ryan: Four … for now. One apiece on Sunday and Thursday nights and two on Monday night plus national television appearances for day games against Jacksonville (in London) and Christmas Day at Cincinnati.

Mark: I’ll go with the maximum, six. Chiefs, Jets, Dolphins, Bengals, Eagles, Giants.

Katherine: Five to start. Among those, the division lends itself to a couple, and I am mentally preparing for another late night in Kansas City.

Question: The Bills are currently at an under/over of 11.5 wins. Schedule unseen, are you under or over based on right now?

Jay: Under … slightly. On paper, the Bills have the second-toughest strength of schedule in the league going into the 2023 season, according to analyst Warren Sharp. The Bills are likely to be underdogs on the road against the Eagles, Chiefs and Bengals. They might be underdogs against the Chargers. Let’s say the Bills go 1-3 in those four games. That means they would have to go 11-2 in their other 13 games to reach 12 wins and hit the over. With the AFC East looking as if it’s going to be a tougher division, that’s a large ask. Right now, I see an 11-6 season.

Ryan: I see the Bills as a 10-7 team, which will still be good enough to win the AFC East. What will be interesting when the full schedule is unveiled is if the tough road games are spaced out. A front-loaded Philadelphia-Cincinnati-Kansas City platter would be tough sledding. It will be critical for the Bills to clean up at home against their division rivals plus Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas and the Giants – teams they should be able to beat.

Mark: You have to respect the Vegas oddsmakers. It’s going to be close to 11.5. I’ll say under, at 11. I think 11 will win the AFC East. I don’t see anybody going 5-1 in division in the AFC East, so it will be hard to get to 12 wins.

Katherine: Like the rest of the group, I can see them just under. Eleven wins feels doable, but eking out one more with this slate of opponents is tough. The division has gotten better, and the Bills have some key opponents on the road. They still have an edge in the division and could win it, but the gap is significantly smaller.