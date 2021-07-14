 Skip to main content
Bills schedule 3 training camp practices open to fans
The Buffalo Bills have scheduled three training camp practices that are open to fans at Highmark Stadium. 

Tickets and parking are free, but an advance ticket reservation is required. There is a limit of six people per reservation. 

Season ticket holders can reserve tickets Thursday beginning at 10 a.m., with reservations open to the general public Friday. Details will be available on the Bills website. 

The open practices are scheduled for July 31, Aug. 7 and Sept. 7, each at 10 a.m. The Aug. 7 practice is the “Return of the Blue and White” event. 

The Bills’ first practice of training camp is scheduled for July 28.

