Bills say safety Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement

Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the team statement said. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

The Bills' 24-year-old safety has been in University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals in Paycor Stadium.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The team is conducting a walk-through practice and meetings today. There is no media availability with the Buffalo coaches or players today.

The statement by the Bills coincides with other reports overnight and Wednesday morning out of Cincinnati.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative who Tuesday released a statement from the Hamlin family, told ESPN that Hamlin's doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning.

Check back for updates.