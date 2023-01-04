 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills say safety Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement

  • Updated
Bills Bengals

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin makes his way to the locker room prior to playing the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the team statement said. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

The Bills' 24-year-old safety has been in University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals in Paycor Stadium.

The team is conducting a walk-through practice and meetings today. There is no media availability with the Buffalo coaches or players today.

The statement by the Bills coincides with other reports overnight and Wednesday morning out of Cincinnati.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative who Tuesday released a statement from the Hamlin family, told ESPN that Hamlin's doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning.

Check back for updates.

