Bills say Highmark Stadium will be open at 100% capacity this season

Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium will be open to full capacity, the team announced Monday morning.

In a statement, the Bills cited guidance from New York State.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted most of New York State’s rules on gatherings and social distancing Tuesday.

The announcement follows a Twitter post Sunday from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in which he said fans will no longer need to be vaccinated to attend Bills games or other events in the stadium.

The Bills said masks are required for unvaccinated fans in accordance with CDC guidelines, with details on other protocols to be released at a later date.