Bills safety Micah Hyde's charity softball game returns to Sahlen Field in May

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 15 to benefit Hyde's IMagINe for Youth Foundation. Tickets are $10 or $23 (Hyde's number) and can be purchased at bisons.com or the Sahlen Field ticket office. A limited number of seats are available for $85 and include a Bills mini-helmet signed by Hyde.

Nearly 40 Bills players took part in the inaugural event in 2019 with more than 2,500 fans in attendance. Organizers said more than $40,000 was raised to benefit schools in Western New York and help provide academic and athletic resources for children facing financial hardships. The game was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

“Growing up, I was fortunate to be heavily involved in sports," Hyde said in a news release. "If it were not for my mom doing all that she could do, along with a support system that we were able to fall back on, I would not be where I am today. I know there are many kids that face similar circumstances, but unfortunately, they do not have a support system to depend on. That’s why the IMagINe for Youth Foundation is here to give children the support they need in order to participate.