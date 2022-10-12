Bills safety Micah Hyde undergoes successful neck surgery

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde recently underwent successful neck surgery, The Buffalo News confirmed Wednesday.

Hyde, who was placed on injured reserve last month, had a herniated disk in his neck repaired on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to a league source. The initial report, which came from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, said that Hyde faces a recovery of six to nine months. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Robert Watkins, a highly regarded orthopedic spine surgeon who consults for several L.A.-based professional sports teams.

Hyde has been cleared to travel and is expected to be back with the Bills within the next couple weeks, a league source told The News. The surgery is believed to have stabilized his neck issue moving forward, Fowler reported, with the hope that that he can make a full recovery in time for the 2023 season.

Hyde, 31, made seven tackles in the Bills' first two games before being shut down for the season.