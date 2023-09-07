The Buffalo Bills posted their first injury report of the season, and it was a short one. Safety Micah Hyde was the one player listed, as he was limited in Thursday’s practice with a back injury. After practice, Hyde downplayed the severity of the injury.

“I feel great,” Hyde said Thursday. “Did a little bit more today. Just taking it day by day, but it felt great today to go out there and do a little more than I did yesterday. Still got a few days to Monday night, so I'm good.”

Hyde was also limited on Wednesday, though head coach Sean McDermott had initially said the veteran safety would not practice. Instead, he was able to get a slight bit of work in the previous day, before being limited Thursday.

“Micah will be limited today,” McDermott said Thursday. “I know I said he wasn't going to practice (Wednesday), he ended up doing a little bit of the jog through sessions, walk through sessions, but he'll be limited (Thursday).”

While Hyde is not who will make the ultimate call, he seemed optimistic that he will play Monday night against the New York Jets.

“I mean obviously you've got to listen to your body and what not, but I feel great, so let's do it,” he said.

Hyde indicated that it was not a long-term injury or a football-related one.

“You know, it just comes with old age,” Hyde said. “Probably wrestling with my son or something. I don't know. Just woke up and felt a little tightness, but I'm feeling a lot better now.”

The Jets listed three players as limited on Thursday: running back Breece Hall (knee), and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (knee) and Duane Brown (shoulder).

Cook entering Year 2

Second-year running back James Cook started all three preseason games (12 rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown), which leads to conventional wisdom that he will start against the Jets.

Asked if Cook is ready and able to carry a bigger role, McDermott did a semi-brake pump.

“That’s earned,” McDermott said. “That’s the important thing to note. Every position is earned every year and it has to continue to be earned as you go through the season. ... I think James, the opportunities he had, he made the most of them in the preseason, particularly the first and third games. I was able to watch him in practice along with (offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and running backs coach Kelly Skipper) and he’s a good football player.”

Cook rushed 89 times for 507 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s regular season.