Bills safety Micah Hyde addresses postgame news conference

Flipping the script, Bills safety Micah Hyde began his weekly post-practice news conference with a question himself.

“Hey, can I start off?” Hyde asked.

Hyde, who has addressed the media after every game, wanted to expand on Monday’s postgame news conference. After the Bills lost 14-10 to the New England Patriots, Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer were asked about whether they were embarrassed by the run defense in a heated exchange with a reporter that got national attention.

“Obviously, what happened after the game was a little mix up of a lot of different things,” Hyde said over Zoom on Wednesday. “I feel like with a lot of people in this chat right now, I'm not the type of guy, I'm not a celebrity. I'm not a guy that I see myself as a above everybody else and all that. …

“So the type of relationships I've built with you guys aren't just B.S. I respect the ... out of you guys. And then when something like that happens after a game, I expect more. And maybe I'm naive. Maybe, I shouldn't. But I hold you guys to a high standard, just like you guys hold me. And like I said, it's all about respect, and I'm never going to attack you guys.