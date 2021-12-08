Bills safety Micah Hyde addresses postgame news conference

Flipping the script, Bills safety Micah Hyde began his weekly post-practice news conference with a question himself.
“Hey, can I start off?” Hyde asked.
Hyde, who has addressed the media after every game, wanted to expand on Monday’s postgame news conference. After the Bills lost 14-10 to the New England Patriots, Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer were asked about whether they were embarrassed by the run defense in a heated exchange with a reporter that got national attention.
“Obviously, what happened after the game was a little mix up of a lot of different things,” Hyde said over Zoom on Wednesday. “I feel like with a lot of people in this chat right now, I'm not the type of guy, I'm not a celebrity. I'm not a guy that I see myself as a above everybody else and all that. …
“So the type of relationships I've built with you guys aren't just B.S. I respect the ... out of you guys. And then when something like that happens after a game, I expect more. And maybe I'm naive. Maybe, I shouldn't. But I hold you guys to a high standard, just like you guys hold me. And like I said, it's all about respect, and I'm never going to attack you guys.
“My mom taught me better, my hometown taught me better. So I just want you guys to understand that, and I really do appreciate you guys. I know you guys have a role in this whole situation. You guys are trying to get the job done, trying to feed your families just like I am.”
The rest of the news conference was fairly typical: Hyde was asked about how the Bills can improve their run defense, facing the Tampa Bay offense, and his approach to defending tight end Rob Gronkowski among other topics. But he did circle back to Monday’s exchange once more, in delving into the Bills’ recent stretch of alternating wins and losses.
“It's tough. We want to be able to string a seven (or) eight-game winning streak together like we did last year. But we got to start off with each and every game, play each and every game and go 1-0 that week. So yeah, it's a little frustrating. It's a little frustrating to lose in this league,” Hyde said.
“Shoot, this even goes back to the postgame stuff, you know. Damn right I'm a sore loser. Show me a sore loser, and I'm going to show you a winner. Like, we want to win. Everybody in this locker room should be a damn sore loser.
“So, we're trying to make the corrections. We're trying to do stuff, trying to do stuff right, trying to fix our weaknesses and fix some of these runs. And until we do, or when we do, we got to bow up, and we've got to make things happen.”