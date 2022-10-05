Bills safety Jordan Poyer's Player of Week nod a testament to deep preparation

Josh Allen can sympathize, to a certain degree, with opposing quarterbacks.

He knows how frustrating it can be to go up against Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Allen has the fortunate position of only doing so during practice, while other quarterbacks must face Poyer at game speed. So far this season, Poyer holds the advantage.

Still, from training camp to practices, Allen gets a taste of the preparation that has made Poyer so lethal.

“It's special how he moves, how in sync he is to the coverage,” Allen said.

Poyer does everything he can to match his teammates. Part of that comes from direct communication with a clear goal: Two must play as one.

“I think just his open line of dialogue with those guys in terms of like, ‘Hey, we need to be on the same page when we move, we need to be the same person when we move. If we're showing a buzz look or two-high shell, never make it look the same,’ ” Allen said.

Poyer’s drive to be one with the safety playing opposite him bolsters the Bills' defense. But on Wednesday, he was also singled out for his individual play. Poyer was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the Bills’ 23-20 comeback win, Poyer had two fourth-quarter interceptions, upping his total to four picks in three games. Poyer leads the league with those four interceptions, despite missing one game with a foot injury. Against the Ravens, Poyer also had six tackles and three passes defensed.

It’s the first such award for Poyer, though in December 2017 he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

“This is my first player of the week, though,” Poyer said Wednesday. “So, it’s pretty cool.”

Poyer is the first Bills safety to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week since Bacarri Rambo in Week 10 of the 2015 season. The last time any Bills defensive back won the award was in 2019, when cornerback Tre’Davious White was honored in Week 15.

Poyer’s second interception, in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, set up the Bills' offense on the 20-yard line – as opposed to pinned by their own end zone – for what became the game-winning drive.

“Philosophically, it's a huge difference,” Allen said. “…(It’s) no secret why he was AFC Defensive Player of the Week, because of just the effort and the attitude that he had.”

Poyer found out about the award first from a text from coach Sean McDermott congratulating him Tuesday night. Poyer said he loves the award, and “it’s awesome,” but he also felt it reflected on the Bills as a whole, after the team did not allow the Ravens to score in the second half Sunday.

“I see it more as a testament to our entire defense,” Poyer said, before rattling off specific plays by other teammates. He mentioned five different teammates by name as he recalled different parts of the fourth quarter.

“Anybody could have gotten that award, Matt (Milano) probably could’ve got that award, too,” Poyer said. “But it’s pretty cool. But that’s then, and we’re in the now. We’ve got Pittsburgh this week, so excited to talk about Pittsburgh.”

As the Bills gear up to host the Steelers, Poyer did not practice Wednesday and was listed with a rib injury. He went into the X-ray room at M&T Bank Stadium shortly after Sunday’s game ended. Wednesday, he reiterated that he had the wind knocked out of him on his second interception.

“I feel fine,” he said. “I should be kind of day to day and will see how I feel tomorrow.”

Though he also worked through an elbow injury during training camp and a foot injury early in the season, Poyer is off to a strong start in Year 10. He attributes that in part to the people around him, and the continuity they’ve been allowed.

“I enjoy playing this game,” Poyer said. “This is my sixth year in the system. I enjoy the guys that I’m playing with, I enjoy the coaches that are coaching me, and I really feel like every time I step out on the field, I’m able to play free. I’m able to just be myself and it’s allowed me to have this success so far. I just want to keep helping this team win football games.”

Poyer’s dominant start to the season perhaps amplifies the fact that he sought a contract extension this offseason, believing his caliber of play worthy of added security. He and the Bills did agree to a re-worked contract that added incentives at the beginning of the season. Poyer is still currently set to become a free agent after this season, but he’s making an argument for an extension ahead of that solely by his play on the field.

“Everything else is going to work itself out,” Poyer said. “I understand if I go out there each week and just take one play at a time and continue to do the things that I’m doing and continue to try to help this team win football games, the rest will take care of itself. I can’t really worry about that.”

He's held up on his end so far when it comes to helping the Bills win games. Poyer currently has more interceptions (four) than catches allowed (three), according to Pro Football Focus. No team has scored in the second half in games he’s played. On top of neutralizing opposing offenses, he’s a pillar of the defense off the field.

“He's extremely valuable,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday. “And the fact that we're missing Micah (Hyde) now has kind of raised (Poyer’s) value from a leadership standpoint, as well as a play-making standpoint, for us as a defense. ... His leadership, his play-making ability, just the things that rub off on the young players.”

Poyer’s influence on younger players is particularly important now, as the Bills continue to work through an assortment on injuries on defense. Poyer said he’s been taking time to study, in particular, with second-year safety Damar Hamlin, who started with Poyer against the Ravens. They watch film together and check in at the end of each day. Poyer says he gets with teammates outside the building as well.

For as much as he aims to boost his teammates’ level of play, Poyer’s individual talent still stands out.

“I think he does such a good job of switching it up,” Allen said. “And some quarterbacks key on that safety, that boundary safety, and as soon as he moves one time, they get their eye off and expect it to be a certain coverage, but he knows that. So, he's doing a whole bunch of different stuff. He's awesome.”