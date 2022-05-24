Bills safety Jordan Poyer not attending OTAs

Other items of note from McDermott:

• A few players are dealing with injuries right now, but McDermott believes they are all on track for camp. He said tight end Dawson Knox is working through something minor and that offensive tackle Spencer Brown had a procedure this offseason.

• McDermott again said that cornerback Tre'Davious White "remains on schedule" in his rehab from ACL surgery but the Bills have not offered a specific timeline.