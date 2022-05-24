Bills safety Jordan Poyer not attending OTAs

Bills safety Jordan Poyer is not at voluntary organized team activities this week, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday.
As he has said previously, McDermott said, "business is business right now," but he noted that he and Poyer had a good conversation at Micah Hyde's charity softball game May 15.
Poyer is coming off an All-Pro season in which he was the only player in the NFL to record five sacks and three interceptions. He had 91 tackles and eight tackles-for-loss.
He changed agents in April, and is now working with Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus told The Buffalo News last month that he has approached the Bills about a contract extension for Poyer, who would like to retire a Bill.
Other items of note from McDermott:
• A few players are dealing with injuries right now, but McDermott believes they are all on track for camp. He said tight end Dawson Knox is working through something minor and that offensive tackle Spencer Brown had a procedure this offseason.
• McDermott again said that cornerback Tre'Davious White "remains on schedule" in his rehab from ACL surgery but the Bills have not offered a specific timeline.