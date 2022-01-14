Bills safety Jordan Poyer named first-team Associated Press All-Pro

Voted on by a national panel of 50 media members, the All-Pro team is considered a more prestigious, and often times more deserving, honor than the Pro Bowl, which is made up of a combination of voting by fans, players and coaches.

"Me and Po, we go out there each and every week, we're available, we're accountable, we hold each other to a high standard," Hyde said in December after the Pro Bowl teams were announced. "We go out there, we ball. I think people see that on tape. Not having us in the Pro Bowl really doesn't mean anything as far as that. We go out there and make plays for our football team and try to help this defense get better each and every week.”