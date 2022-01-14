Bills safety Jordan Poyer named first-team Associated Press All-Pro

Following a commanding regular season, Bills safety Jordan Poyer was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday.
Poyer, who has been a pillar of a dominant Bills defense all season, received 12 votes, the second most of any safety. Tennessee's Kevin Byard led the way with 41 votes. It's the first such nod of Poyer's career, and he was the only Bills player named to the first team.
Poyer is the first Bills safety to be named to the AP All-Pro first team since Henry Jones in 1992.
Poyer finished with 91 tackles (second on the Bills behind Tremaine Edmunds (108), five interceptions (tied for fourth in the NFL), three sacks and nine passes defensed. He was the only player in the NFL this season to have at least three sacks and five interceptions.
He added another two tackles on special teams. The ninth-year safety played a large role in the Bills defense, finishing first in both total defense (allowing 272.8 yards per game) and scoring defense (17.0 points per game).
The honor comes after neither Poyer nor fellow safety Micah Hyde was selected to the Pro Bowl. The Bills became the first team since the 2012 Steelers to lead the NFL in total defense without a player selected to the Pro Bowl.
The Buffalo Bills' starting safeties have long been appreciated in Western New York, but perhaps overlooked nationally for the contributions to the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Friday brought well- deserved nods for the safety tandem.
Hyde received 10 votes, good for second-team All-Pro.
Voted on by a national panel of 50 media members, the All-Pro team is considered a more prestigious, and often times more deserving, honor than the Pro Bowl, which is made up of a combination of voting by fans, players and coaches.
"Me and Po, we go out there each and every week, we're available, we're accountable, we hold each other to a high standard," Hyde said in December after the Pro Bowl teams were announced. "We go out there, we ball. I think people see that on tape. Not having us in the Pro Bowl really doesn't mean anything as far as that. We go out there and make plays for our football team and try to help this defense get better each and every week.”
Other Bills receiving votes were linebackers Matt Milano (1) and Tremaine Edmunds (1), and Isaiah McKenzie (1) for kick returns. No Bills players on offense received votes.
