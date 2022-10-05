Bills safety Jordan Poyer named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bills safety Jordan Poyer was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his two interceptions in a 23-20 comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The second interception in the end zone with less than five minutes remaining allowed the Bills to take possession as they then marched to the winning field goal with no time remaining.

Poyer also had six tackles and two passes defensed. He leads the NFL with four interceptions, despite missing Week 3 with a foot injury, and has the chance to earn $1 million for his foundation if he makes 12 interceptions, courtesy of a donation from Pat McAfee.

It is the first player of the week honor in his career.

He is the first Bills safety to win AFC Defensive Player of the Year since Baccari Rambo in Week 10 of the 2015 season.