 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bills safety Jordan Poyer named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Ravens Football (copy)

This fourth-quarter interception by safety Jordan Poyer helped the Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills safety Jordan Poyer was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his two interceptions in a 23-20 comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. 

The second interception in the end zone with less than five minutes remaining allowed the Bills to take possession as they then marched to the winning field goal with no time remaining. 

Poyer also had six tackles and two passes defensed. He leads the NFL with four interceptions, despite missing Week 3 with a foot injury, and has the chance to earn $1 million for his foundation if he makes 12 interceptions, courtesy of a donation from Pat McAfee

It is the first player of the week honor in his career.

People are also reading…

He is the first Bills safety to win AFC Defensive Player of the Year since Baccari Rambo in Week 10 of the 2015 season. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News