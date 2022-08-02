Bills safety Jordan Poyer leaves practice with apparent elbow injury

Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared to injure his left elbow during an 11-on-11 drill Tuesday at training camp in Pittsford.
The Bills said after practice that Poyer is undergoing further evaluation, as if wide receiver Marquez Stevenson for a foot injury.
Poyer was tended to by two athletic trainers on the field. He removed his jersey and shoulder pads and was helped up by a trainer.
He walked off the field under his own power with one of the trainers and headed to the locker room area.
On the way, Poyer and trainers stopped in the tunnel and Poyer sat on a chair while being examined.
He then took a cart the rest of the way into the locker room.
The injury appeared to happen after contact with James Cook during a running play during a drill.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.