Bills safety Jordan Poyer expected back for regular season after injuring elbow in training camp

Bills safety Jordan Poyer is expected to miss a few weeks but should be ready for the regular season opener against the Rams after hyperextending his left elbow during an 11-on-11 drill Tuesday at training camp in Pittsford, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Bills said after practice that Poyer was undergoing further evaluation, as is wide receiver Marquez Stevenson for a foot injury.

Poyer was tended to by two athletic trainers on the field. He removed his jersey and shoulder pads and was helped up by one of the trainers.

He walked off the field under his own power with one of the trainers and headed to the locker room area.

On the way, Poyer and trainers stopped in the tunnel and Poyer sat on a chair while being examined.

He then took a cart the rest of the way into the locker room.

The injury appeared to happen after contact with a teammate's helmet on a running play during a drill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.