Bills safety Jordan Poyer has canceled his Celebrity Open golf event scheduled for the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Poyer's representatives at the Avalon Group said in a statement Saturday.

Poyer said in an Instagram post that the event to benefit the ECMC Foundation was canceled after a number of teams "up north" scheduled to compete pulled out and wrote emails to ECMC. An ECMC spokesman said the ECMC Foundation was the beneficiary of the event and not a sponsor, as Poyer had described.

"ECMC decided they can no longer take the pressure from up top, from the people above them and it probably has nothing to do with ECMC at all," Poyer said. "I’m really thankful and blessed to have worked with the people that I have worked with at ECMC in the past two years. ....

"I’m not naïve. I understand where they are on the political spectrum, where New York is on the political spectrum. Do I agree with a lot of it? No, I don’t. I’m sorry, but I don’t. … I say the quiet part out loud a lot and some of you don’t like that. My bad. I still went and put my ego aside and went to go help those who needed help or needed a laugh."

The ECMC Foundation was expected to issue a statement later Saturday.

Criticism of the Trump National venue came almost immediately when the event was announced in early June.

The event was scheduled for July 10 at what the statement said is "one of Jordan's favorites courses in South Florida." Poyer lives in the Miami area during the offseason.

"Unfortunately we were sadly surprised by negative comments by some individuals trying to make this a political battle and divide our community," the Avalon statement said. "We condemn any type of violence and stand by Jordan as he continues to work to make a positive impact and be a role model for our community."

"I'd be lying if I said we weren't extremely disappointed," Poyer wrote on Instagram. "This country needs to change.

"Regardless of your political affiliation ... why is there so much hate out there?"

Official statement in regards to the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open. pic.twitter.com/PArCYapYHT — Avalon Sports (@GroupAvalon) June 24, 2023

The statement said the event will return next year and Poyer said next year's edition will be "off the chain." He apologized to those who had entered and the athletes and celebrities who had committed to attend.

"The tournament is a charitable initiative that Jordan has been working on for six months. Our main goal was to raise money for the Buffalo community," the statement said.

Poyer, sitting poolside shirtless and wearing a bucket hat, said in the video that he wanted supporters to hear from him directly as to why the event was canceled.

"Am I stressed about it? Not even the slightest bit," he said. "Am I upset about it? A little, but I’m not even upset about the tournament being canceled. I’m upset about this is where we are in America."

Poyer re-signed with the Bills early in free agency to a two-year contract. He received national attention in March for his complaints about the amount of New York taxes.

In his lengthy video, Poyer said he was disappointed with the "way America is right now" and said he was able to put aside differences with those he disagreed with in order to use his platform for good.

"I hope that we could get past that and it seemed we did, but we haven’t," he said. "It seems like our egos get in the way of being a good human being. (Not) sharing love, sharing conversations, sharing laughter with people who may not believe in the same things that you do, it’s a huge problem in America right now. Our egos taking over the majority of our lives. A lot of us don’t even know who we are anymore. We’re run by that ego self, run by the materialistic side, run by the things that don’t really matter.

"I say this all the time to the people around me, I literally chase a ball for a living. Don’t get me wrong. I love doing it. But this life I have been given, this life we have all been given, is more than just chasing a ball around. It’s trying to impact people’s lives in ways that I never could have fathomed that I could. I love doing it. I love going to see Gabby at the hospital who had been paralyzed by a drunk driver. … the smile that she has when I walk in there.

"To think 20 years ago that I could make someone smile by just walking into a room. I can put my ego away any day of the week to go to help somebody who might be white, Black, Asian, Puerto Rican, Dominican, believe in this, believe in that … I honestly could because it’s about more than me. It’s helping others. It’s sharing those experiences and about being open about we’re not perfect. Nobody is perfect…. The thing is we need each other. We are we arguing over (stuff) that does not matter?

"I believe in the universal law that the energy you put out is the energy you get back and we’re not doing that right now. All we do is fight with each other all day. Fight with each other about politics, about religion, about race. The issues that come up are the issues we create. … It blows my mind that we sit here in America today with these issues."