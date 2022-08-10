Bills safety Jaquan Johnson takes advantage of extra reps

PITTSFORD – Bills safety Jaquan Johnson knows there are plenty of benefits from getting to learn from veterans Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, even if it means he can't always showcase the ways he's grown.

Johnson does believe he'll eventually earn his chance.

“Jaquan has been one of those guys who has exemplified understanding my role, and I’m going to stay within my role, but when my opportunity comes, I’m going to show you that I’m capable of really holding down the safety position if I get an opportunity,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

Johnson has had more chances as of late. He got extra reps ahead of camp, with the starting safeties both absent from voluntary OTAs.

The bonus time on the field for Johnson has taken on extra value now that he’s been called upon more often. Hyde missed a bit of time earlier in training camp after injuring his hip during practice. Poyer is still sidelined with an elbow injury from practice. Poyer does not have a set timeline to return.

On Aug. 4, coach Sean McDermott said the All-Pro safety would miss “maybe a week or two, we'll just see. He's a tough guy and I know he rehabs well, so we'll just see."

McDermott also said the team will see whether Poyer is ready for the season opener. In the meantime, Johnson and Damar Hamlin are preparing as if Poyer will not be ready to return.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2019, Johnson has had a steady impact on special teams, all while staying ready on defense. He’s played in 44 games, starting one last season in place of an injured Poyer and logging his first interception.

Last season, he played 9% of snaps on defense, while playing 62% of special-teams snaps.

“I've been a four-phase guy since my rookie year,” Johnson said. “That's what I've been doing. And while I've been doing that, I've been learning the defense, talking to the older guys, making sure that when I do go out there, I don't miss a beat.”

Frazier has candid conversations with Johnson and any other backups who balance wanting to make an impact on the field with understanding they may have to wait.

“They still have to be pros and really work hard, and Jaquan has done a great job of that,” Frazier said.

In spending more time this camp playing with the first team, Johnson has particularly focused on strong communication across the defense.

“Those guys, they look for me whenever we get motions to make the checks and do things of that nature,” Johnson said. “I've been taking that challenge full force with my head high, so I thank the guys. They're responding well to me being back there. And I don't think we're missing a beat.”

The biggest thing he’s picked up from Hyde and Poyer over the seasons is how to stay detail-oriented in his approach. A precise preparation helps Johnson with the fluid demand of filling in for either starter.

“Po (Poyer), he's always been like a strong safety, like making the checks and being in the box and that nature,” Johnson said. “So when Po's not here, that's where I'm at. But when Micah is out, I have to play both sides. I have to know everything in the playbook, which four years (has given) me the ability to learn. So, I think it's beneficial for me.”

His teammates feel so, too. When Hyde spoke to the media on July 26, back before he and Poyer missed any time at camp with injuries, he already could see how the added reps from OTAs were paying off for Johnson. Plus, it wasn’t like Johnson was starting from scratch.

“Obviously it's not 10,000 snaps, but ‘Quan’s been here for a while,” Hyde said. “He’s been in the meetings with us. He's talked ball with us plenty of times. Obviously, a great player also, so when he steps in, we don't skip a beat. We all learn from each other. We all talk as if it's just me and Po out there. So, ‘Quan’s really coming along. I think he has a lot to show on this season, and I'm excited for him.”