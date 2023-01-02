Bills safety Jaquan Johnson a runner-up for NFLPA community service award

If you ask Cam Lewis what he thought about Jaquan Johnson’s recent community event, he’ll need you to clarify exactly which one.

“Was it a Christmas party maybe? There were a lot of us at the Christmas party,” Lewis said.

To narrow it down, Lewis lists a few, and his attendance, out loud.

“So, he (Johnson) had a shopping spree for some kids at Dick's Sporting Goods, so I went to that one. The coat drive that he gave free coats, I went to that one. And then the holiday party,” Lewis said. “So, I’ve been to a few, just trying to show my support. Good guy, just giving back to the community.”

Johnson, a fourth-year safety with the Bills, has been especially active around Buffalo lately. On Tuesday, Johnson was named a runner-up for the NFL Players Association’s weekly Community MVP award.

In the last stretch, Johnson has had a number of impactful events: Thanksgiving meals at the Northwest Community Center in Buffalo, a Dick’s Sporting Goods shopping spree, a coat drive and a holiday party with Child & Family Services of Western New York.

Johnson certainly doesn’t plan what he does for the accolades. He, in fact, didn’t even realize he’d gotten the shoutout.

“No, I didn’t know that,” Johnson said Saturday.

Johnson remembers players giving back in his neighborhood when he was growing up in Miami, and he makes sure he’s especially involved during the holiday season.

“I was able to reach about maybe, I’d say, 300 kids within four weeks,” Johnson said.

At the Dec. 20 holiday party, a number of his teammates joined: Lewis, Jordan Poyer, Dane Jackson, Tremaine Edmunds, Mike Love, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyler McMichael, Dean Marlowe, Devin Singletary and Taiwan Jones among them. Safety Micah Hyde couldn’t make it, but donated to the Johnson Opportunity Foundation.

Johnson’s dog, Yoda, hung out as well.

“We had pizza and broke bread with the kids for the holidays,” Johnson said. “So, that was my main thing: I just wanted to give them an experience that they can remember.”

There were gifts for the kids and even haircuts from Village Barber Stylist.

There’s a special element to each event. At the Thanksgiving party, Johnson listened to kids play different holiday songs on the piano. At the shopping spree, he complimented the shoes kids picked out, and he hesitated to take a Sharpie to them.

“I'm like, ‘Those are new shoes. I’ll sign something else,’ ” he said.

But if they persist, he’ll oblige.

Johnson will also sometimes take something in return: He’ll get the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live names from some of the kids, so he can play video games with them well after the event ends.

“We’ve been playing Fortnite, so been pretty cool,” Johnson said.

The authentic connection means the kids don’t put him on a pedestal, and especially not when it comes to competing.

“Oh no, they try to destroy me,” Johnson said. “They’re talking trash. They’re pretty good. They can build like crazy.”

He does note that the intensity of an NFL schedule means he has a little less time to hone his craft.

“I can’t really keep up with them, because I think they have all day to play,” he said with a laugh. “So, it is what it is. But it’s pretty fun, and I enjoy it. I play as much as I can with them, but I’m just trying to be that light for them.”

The hope of inspiring kids is real, but it doesn’t supersede strategy. Johnson is not going to give kids the bragging rights of saying they beat an NFL player if it’s not earned.

“Oh, if I can beat them, I’m gonna beat them,” he said. “But they’re pretty good, all of them. They’re pretty good with building in Fortnite, that’s a popular game for kids. If we play Madden or something, I know I can win – 2K, different games like that, but if it’s a Fortnite, building game, they got me.”

Even if Fortnite does not give Johnson the best chance to win, he still usually plays it for some other benefit: It helps him interact with more kids. He thinks it's a nice distraction for them when they're going through a lot.

“I only play Fortnite, because we can play more than one person,” he said. “If I play Madden, it’s just like a long game, and then I probably have to leave. Fortnite, we get a couple games, two to three games in.”

Against Chicago, Johnson played just five snaps on defense, but he intercepted Bears backup and former Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman on a Hail Mary attempt as time ran out. Johnson was glad to make the most of his limited play time, and he knows it could be a conversation topic the next time he hops online to play other games.

“I'm pretty sure if I go back to the kids and talk to them about it, I know they'd be happy for me,” he said.

The chance to bring a little levity to a community that’s been through so much isn’t lost on Johnson, even as the Bills’ season intensifies.

“We're always trying to give back in some way, impact the community, impact kids,” Johnson said. “And I think that's my perspective on it when I give back. So, I know that we are going into playoffs, we're trying to secure the No. 1 seed and things of that nature. But when you step back and do things like this, you know that it's still life behind everything that we're doing.”