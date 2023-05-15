Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was selected as the 2023 George Halas Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

The award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field on Jan. 2 while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals. After spending a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he returned to Buffalo to continue his recovery at Buffalo General Medical Center.

On April 18, Hamlin announced that he intends to play again and that he has been medically cleared to do so.

"My perspective has always been, even before this situation, it was a blessing even just to make it to the NFL," Hamlin said in April. "To make it out of my situation almost without a scratch on me and to have all the blessings coming my way, it's just been one of those things where I'm just trying to figure out the best way to repay it. I've been beating statistics my whole life. Some people might say that coming back to play might not be the best option, but that's their opinion. Like I said, I've been beating statistics my whole life, so I like my chances here."

Hamlin is the 55th winner of the award and the second member of the Bills to win, following Kevin Everett who won in 2008.

The George Halas Award is one of the two oldest awards given by the PFWA, which is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL year-round.

Other finalists for the 2023 award were: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, San Francisco 49ers/Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The award is named after Halas, who was a player, coach and owner of the Chicago Bears.