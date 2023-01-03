Bills safety Damar Hamlin still listed in critical condition in Cincinnati hospital's ICU; game will not resume this week

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the condition of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday afternoon after the safety left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium.

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle.

The NFL suspended the game between the Bills and Bengals for the night about 65 minutes after trainers rushed onto the field to help Hamlin with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. Athletic trainers performed CPR on the field before he was taken to the hospital.

A short time after the Bills' statement was issued Tuesday, the NFL announced that the game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week.

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."

The Bills announced that they will not hold any media availability Tuesday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following memo, which was obtained by The Buffalo News.

"During last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Damar experienced cardiac arrest and was promptly resuscitated by on-site club physicians and independent medical personnel, all of whom are highly trained in implementing the plans for medical emergencies. Damar was stabilized and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level One trauma center, where he remains in the ICU.

After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, I decided to postpone last night’s game and have our focus remain on Damar and his family. We are in regular contact with both clubs and with the medical team caring for Damar and will share additional information as we receive it.

"Earlier today, the Head of Player Engagement and Team Clinician for each club received information from Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti about mental health and support resources that are available to your players and staff. Additional resources including on-site services can be available for any club that wishes this assistance. If your club would like to make use of these additional resources, please have your Player Engagement lead or Team Clinician contact Dr. NiiLampti.

"A short time ago, and after discussions with the two teams and the NFLPA, we advised Buffalo and Cincinnati that last night’s game will not be resumed this week. No decision has been made regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date and we have not announced any changes to this weekend’s schedule. We will promptly advise all clubs of any decisions that are made regarding these matters. If you have any questions in the meantime, please call me or any of our senior staff."