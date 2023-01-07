Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition, but physicians continue to see 'continued progress' in his recovery

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Saturday, five days after collapsing on the field at Paycor Stadium in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and required CPR and an automated external defibrillator to restart his heart before he was taken to UCMC by ambulance.

On Saturday, the Bills issued the following statement: "Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery, yet remains in critical condition.

He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent."

Hamlin began breathing on his own overnight Thursday, and by Friday, was well enough to get on a quick FaceTime call with his teammates. His message, "Love you, boys," lifted up the entire team, left tackle Dion Dawkins told reporters Friday.

The NFL on Friday announced a series of ways teams across the league will honor Hamlin this weekend, including a pregame moment of support that teams are encouraged to share that supports Hamlin, first responders and medical caregivers. In addition, teams may outline the "3" on the 30-yard lines in either Bills blue or red.

During warm-ups, players throughout the league will have the option of wearing black T-shirts with the message "love for Damar 3." At Highmark Stadium, the Bills will wear those shirts, but in their blue color, as well as New Era hats with Hamlin's No. 3 on them. The Bills will also wear a No. 3 jersey patch in Week 18 for their game against the New England Patriots.