NFL players can spend their offseason in many ways. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent Wednesday in Washington with members of Congress.

Hamlin attended an event in support of Reps. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) and Bill Posey (R-Fla.), who introduced the Access to AEDs Act to promote access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in schools.

The bipartisan bill would direct grants to elementary and secondary schools.

The grants can be used in a few different ways, including: purchasing and maintaining AEDs; providing CPR and AED training to students, staff and volunteers; assisting schools’ athletic departments in developing heart-screening programs; and establishing a database to log AED devices already in schools, according to a news release.

“I’m very appreciative of the work that has been done to support the Access to AEDs Act and make people aware of how important it is to have AEDs in schools and have people trained in CPR,” Hamlin said in a statement.

“The care I received saved my life. This legislation can help ensure that schools are just as prepared and trained to respond in a time of crisis as those on the sidelines of an NFL game. As my experience has shown us, CPR and access to AEDs will – without question – save lives.”

Schumer walking around the Senate in a signed Bills jersey given to him by Damar Hamlin. The two are teaming up on legislation to increase access to defibrillators in schools pic.twitter.com/1l5vCeVU5w — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 29, 2023

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game against Cincinnati and needed to be resuscitated. As he has continued his recovery, he has been using his platform to help others.

"Every kid should have the same access to a life-saving emergency response that I did, should they need it," Hamlin said in D.C. on Wednesday. "Around the world, people have come together to focus on this need. And I'm amazed and encouraged by what we can do together."

Only 23 states have AED school requirements, but survival from sudden cardiac arrest more than doubles when there is a publicly available AED. Wednesday's briefing on the legislation including a demonstration from Tom Mossotti of the American Heart Association on how to use an AED and perform bystander CPR.

“Ensuring that the right tools and training are in place can save a life. The nation watched this unfold with Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills on national television,” Cherfilus-McCormick said in a statement. “As a mom and member of Congress, I’m on a mission to expand lifesaving health care tools to school-aged children across the country by equipping elementary and secondary schools with AEDs and routine Cardiac Emergency Response training.

“AEDs were created to save lives, and that’s precisely what this bill aims to do – save our children’s lives when an emergency strikes.”

The legislation is co-sponsored by 45 other representatives and has been endorsed by the NFL and the American Heart Association, among other leagues and organizations. The bill comes the same week that the NFL announced cardiac arrest initiatives through the launch of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition, announced Monday.

“As we saw in the NFL, ensuring access to AEDs can be nothing short of lifesaving,” said Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy in a statement. “We are pleased to support efforts to improve AED access, such as the Access to AEDs Act, and it is encouraging to see these initiatives taking hold across the country."

