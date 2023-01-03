Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in hospital ICU; game will not resume this week

The NFL community continued to rally around Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, a day after the Buffalo Bills’ safety went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin, 24, remained in critical condition inside the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills said in a statement.

“We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far,” the Bills’ statement read in part, a sentiment echoed by Hamlin’s family.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the family said in a statement.

Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter Monday. Athletic trainers from both teams and emergency medical personnel immediately began to assist him, including administering CPR on the field. Several of Hamlin’s teammates were in tears, with some of them unable to look and others dropping to a knee to pray, either alone or in small groups.

Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said, and he was transported by ambulance to Cincinnati’s only Level 1 trauma care center. The decision to suspend the game was made about 30 minutes after Hamlin collapsed and came after consultation among head referee Shawn Smith, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and the league office.

The Bills flew home, landing in Buffalo shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that it would not hold any media availability.

While it remains secondary to Hamlin’s health, the NFL also announced an update on the game, which will not resume this week.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.

"The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule."

The game between the Bills and Bengals, which Cincinnati led, 7-3, at the time of its suspension, had high stakes in the AFC playoff race. A Buffalo win would maintain the No. 1 seed in the conference, while a loss would drop them to No. 3. A win by Cincinnati would move the Bengals to the No. 2 seed in the AFC and give them a chance at the No. 1 seed going into the final game of the regular season.

The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium. In a usual week, the team begins practice for a Sunday game Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. At this time, football continues to feel secondary.

Injuries are a regular occurrence in a league known for its brutality, but this felt far different given its life-threatening nature.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following memo, which was obtained by The Buffalo News, to executives of the league’s 32 teams. It read in part:

"During last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Damar experienced cardiac arrest and was promptly resuscitated by on-site club physicians and independent medical personnel, all of whom are highly trained in implementing the plans for medical emergencies. Damar was stabilized and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level One trauma center, where he remains in the ICU.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, I decided to postpone last night’s game and have our focus remain on Damar and his family. We are in regular contact with both clubs and with the medical team caring for Damar and will share additional information as we receive it."

Goodell also wrote mental health and support resources are available and each team received information from Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti, the NFL vice president of wellness and clinical services.

Support and well wishes for Hamlin flooded social media and the sports world Tuesday.

“Damar Hamlin is far more than just a football player,” Pat Narduzzi, Hamlin's former coach at Pitt, said in a statement. “He’s a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids.

"Damar, we love you. We are praying for you. Pittsburgh’s always had your back. And now it’s obvious the entire country has your back, too.”

All 32 teams switched their profile picture on Twitter to a blue Bills jersey. In white letters with red outlines, Hamlin’s No. 3 was under the words “Pray for Damar.” Niagara Falls was illuminated blue from 9 to 9:15 p.m. in support of Hamlin.

The AFC East rival Miami Dolphins lit their home field, Hard Rock Stadium, in blue and red. The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, was also lit in red, white and blue. Bills fans gathered outside the team store in front of Highmark Stadium on Tuesday afternoon to host a prayer vigil for Hamlin. Vigils also were held outside the hospital in Cincinnati.

A GoFundMe account that was set up for his Chasing M’s Foundation with an initial goal of raising $2,500 for a toy drive back 2020 when he was at Pitt skyrocketed to more than $5 million. The funds will be used to support toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids football camps and more, according to Jordon Rooney, a close friend and marketing representative of Hamlin who has become a de facto spokesman for the family.

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the county,” the Hamlin family statement read. “We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to reporters outside the Cincinnati hospital. Glenn drove from Hamlin's hometown of Pittsburgh to Cincinnati immediately after Hamlin was hurt. Glenn told NFL Network that Hamlin is on a ventilator, but has improved to only needing 50% oxygen after needing 100% when he first came in. Doctors are focused on getting Hamlin to breathe again, according to the report, and allowing his lungs to heal. Glenn added in separate interviews that doctors had to resuscitate Hamlin twice -- once on the field and once when he arrived to the hospital.

"I would have felt the way I felt no matter who it was, but for it to be my nephew, man, it was especially more of a gut punch to see that," Glenn told NFL Network of seeing Hamlin collapse Monday. "But I'm thankful that he's still here. He's still alive. He's still fighting.

"A lot of people don't get a chance to see how loved they are while they're alive. So for him to have a situation where he could have been taken away, and he has a chance to come back and see all that love that he got, it's truly an amazing thing."