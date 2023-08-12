When the Buffalo Bills ran back into the tunnel ahead of Saturday's game, safety Damar Hamlin raised his arms to both sides and looked up toward the sky as he ran, surrounded by teammates.

About 35 minutes later, in the Bills' first game of the preseason, Hamlin took the field in a game for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

Hamlin's first action came with 11:38 left to go in the first quarter, when he took the field for a kickoff, right after the Bills scored on their opening drive for a 7-0 lead.

Then, partway through the ensuing drive, the Bills swapped out starting safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer for Hamlin and Taylor Rapp.

Two plays later, Hamlin made the tackle on fourth-and-1 to end the Colts' drive. He finished the first quarter with three tackles.

Hamlin was cleared in April but spring practices do not feature contact. His first contact came in the Bills' first padded practice of training camp on July 31.

“It feels amazing,” Hamlin told reporters after that practice. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes. I’m on God’s timing.”

