Bills safety Damar Hamlin partners with American Heart Association in '3 for Heart' challenge

Hamlin mural (copy)

Detail of a mural featuring Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin by Adam Zyglis on Seneca Street in Larkinville.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Damar Hamlin knows how important CPR is. Now, he wants others to have better access. 

Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association in the "3 for Heart" challenge. The Buffalo Bills safety is encouraging people to get CPR certified, so they too can perform the emergency lifesaving procedure.

"As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field," Hamlin said in a video. "And CPR could easily save your life or someone you love."

Hamlin posted the video on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday night. 

"Of course, this one's got three steps," Hamlin said.

The steps revolve around education, donations and advocacy. 

First, Hamlin is asking people to learn hands-on CPR. Participants can visit heart.org/3 to watch a video to learn.

Next, Hamlin asks for donations to the American Heart Association. Those funds will go toward CPR education and training, other lifesaving programs and scientific research.

Finally, like many viral challenges, Hamlin asks that participants tag three friends to join in and post on social media.

"Tag me, and have your hearts up," Hamlin said. 

Hamlin is challenging LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama to kickstart the campaign. 

Everything feels just a little more personal for Bills fans – because it is. Fanalytics podcast host and marketing expert Mike Lewis explains in this interview with Tim O'Shei.
