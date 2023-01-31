Bills safety Damar Hamlin partners with American Heart Association in '3 for Heart' challenge

Damar Hamlin knows how important CPR is. Now, he wants others to have better access.

Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association in the "3 for Heart" challenge. The Buffalo Bills safety is encouraging people to get CPR certified, so they too can perform the emergency lifesaving procedure.

"As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field," Hamlin said in a video. "And CPR could easily save your life or someone you love."

Hamlin posted the video on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday night.

Teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way! The Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart challenge is live! 3 easy steps to save a life❤️ @tombrady, @michelleobama, and @kingjames you’ve all been challenged! Throw them 🫶 's up! #3forHeart https://t.co/yn8l8mLT7E pic.twitter.com/FMEr8klEDr — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) February 1, 2023

"Of course, this one's got three steps," Hamlin said.

The steps revolve around education, donations and advocacy.

First, Hamlin is asking people to learn hands-on CPR. Participants can visit heart.org/3 to watch a video to learn.

Next, Hamlin asks for donations to the American Heart Association. Those funds will go toward CPR education and training, other lifesaving programs and scientific research.

Finally, like many viral challenges, Hamlin asks that participants tag three friends to join in and post on social media.

"Tag me, and have your hearts up," Hamlin said.

Hamlin is challenging LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama to kickstart the campaign.