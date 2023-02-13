Bills safety Damar Hamlin said hearing doctors tell him that he “won the game of life” when he woke up three days after collapsing on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, “kinda put things in perspective for me, you know, hearing it from the doctor.”

"Things could have went differently and the details of the situation of everything that happened on the field – it could have been – it could have been the last of me," Hamlin said in an interview with Michael Strahan that aired Monday on “Good Morning America.”

Excerpts from the interview aired during the Super Bowl pregame show Sunday.

Hamlin said he has watched the play that happened in the first quarter “once or twice in the ICU.” He said he felt "great" and "super normal" before the game.

“I can’t watch it too much,” he said, and added that the play is “something I can’t describe yet and something I’m trying to work through.”

Asked what doctors have told him about what happened, Hamlin declined to comment.

“I’ve always been a healthy, young, fit energetic human being let alone athlete,” he said. “That’s something we’re still processing and talking through with the doctors just to see what everything went on. …

“I'm just thankful [God] gave me a second chance, you know, just to live normally and just come out almost without a scratch on me," Hamlin said. "Just to be able to keep going."

Hamlin said his physical condition is improving.

“I’m doing great. Every morning and every night, I take 10 deep breaths to myself and it puts everything in perspective,” he said.

Dealing with the mental toll will take longer.

"I'm still working through things," he said. "I'm still trying to process all the emotions and the trauma that comes from, you know, dealing with a situation like that and not really having people around or, you know, like, no one in my immediate circle who's dealt with something like that."

He also was asked about Denny Kellington, the Bills' athletic trainer who performed CPR on him on the field.

"I owe Denny my life," Hamlin said. "Literally. He loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true, you know? And that night, he was literally the savior of my life. ... I'm truly thankful for and I don't take for granted."

Hamlin was asked about giving his teammates his signature flex when he first did a videoconference with them, days after the incident.

"As soon as I got on the zoom, I felt like it was important to show strength to them so they could keep going for me," he said. "They were so happy to see me so that was like a breath of fresh air."

He said he “eventually” wants to play football again, saying “that’s the goal,” but for now he and his doctor are not focused on that. Asked if doctors have told him that playing again is possible, Hamlin said, “It’s a tough situation. They can’t really tell because it’s up to me being, I guess, you could say it’s a long road. They are worried about just getting me back to normal as much as they can.”