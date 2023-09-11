Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to be a healthy scratch for Monday night's season opener, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News.

The expected scratch is not an indication of Hamlin's health, but rather a reflection of the Bills' roster. Hamlin has been fully cleared for football activities and was second on the team in tackles in the preseason with 10.

Still, the Bills' starting safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde is set, newcomer Taylor Rapp has impressed the Bills, and defensive back Cam Lewis has a role on special teams and is the backup at nickel cornerback.

While a numbers crunch at defensive back might bump Hamlin's return to game action, he has still cleared all benchmarks.

Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 on "Monday Night Football" in Cincinnati, was cleared for football activities in April.