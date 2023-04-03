Sunday marked three months since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be resuscitated on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

Hamlin took to social media to reflect, noting that he was "just thankful" and that "so much progress" has been made.

today marked 3 months… 🥹🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) April 3, 2023

… just thankful. Thankful to be here, thankful an amazing circle of people who make life easy for me and allow me to focus on nothing but health & wealth. 🙏🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) April 3, 2023

so much progress.. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) April 3, 2023

Hamlin, who turned 25 on March 24, spent part of last week in Washington. On Wednesday, Hamlin appeared with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., to discuss a bill that would increase access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. A defibrillator helped to save Hamlin's life.

He and his family also visited with President Biden. Hamlin had two No. 3 Bills jerseys and autographed one for Biden and had Biden autograph one for him.

In a video posted by the White House, Biden asks Hamlin whether he thinks he will play again. "Yeah, I think so," Hamlin said.

Hamlin continues to undergo testing and has not been cleared to resume his football career.