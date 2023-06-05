Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane quipped a few months ago that safety Damar Hamlin was on a world tour. Now Hamlin is planning a more official tour.

On Saturday at Highmark Stadium Hamlin launched the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour, which will bring CPR training and distribute automated external defibrillators to communities around the country.

While the full slate of locations and dates will be announced soon, Hamlin did say Saturday that the cities will include Pittsburgh, his hometown, and Cincinnati, where he went into sudden cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.

With Damar Hamlin in attendance, hundreds of Western New Yorkers learn CPR at Highmark Stadium Rhythmic clicking sounds echoed through Dunn Tire Club at Highmark Stadium on Saturday as hundreds of people from all over Western New York learned the basics of hands-only CPR training.

“This program is very important because it gives lifesaving care to kids in their own communities and on their fields,” Hamlin said, noting that kids must “be safe while they are chasing their dreams.”

Saturday marked Hamlin’s first stop of his tour, during a large-scale hands-only CPR training session, hosted by the Bills, the American Heart Association and other community partners. The event was announced in April, as part of the Bills’ multi-pronged $1 million commitment over five years to the AHA.

For five hours, attendants filtered in and out of the stadium where there were free CPR trainings in the club level and activities below on the field.

As part of his programming, Hamlin invited 50 local youth tackle football teams today to receive AEDs at Highmark Stadium, and he personally distributed the AEDs to each group. The AEDs were made possible through the swell in donations to a GoFundMe that Hamlin first set up while he was in college, initially for toy drives. In the days after he collapsed, millions poured in. Now, Hamlin is paying it all forward.

“Since I started my charity, donors all over the world have shown love and generosity to my family and also my charity,” Hamlin said. “And we are honored to have this platform to give back to others across the world.”

An update to the GoFundMe on Friday shared that “Chasing M’s Foundation recently completed the filing to secure 501(c)(3) certified charity status.”

Hamlin’s remarks came in between representatives from the Bills, the AHA, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, and Stryker, a medical technology company that provided the AEDs.

Ahead of an explanation of how to use an AED, Troy Weatherhead of Stryker said one goal of the event was “to remove the stigma from the fact that AEDs are complex and complicated” in the hopes of encouraging more people to use them once trained.

“Although a medical device, these AEDs – agnostic of the business that they come from, or the manufacturer – are designed to be simple and to be intuitive,” Whitehead said. “We really want to make sure that that message is put out there, because removing that stigma that these are complicated really empowers individuals who will be on the grounds to spring into action when they're aware of the fact that an AED is on the grounds.”

The line to receive AEDs moved fairly quickly to ensure all teams were able to get theirs. But after, Hamlin stayed on the field to meet with people, take pictures and talk for another hour. He went through football stations and played minigolf with kids and did a 360-video at midfield with one child.

As Hamlin spoke Saturday, he echoed a theme he explained in March when he spoke before representatives of Congress in Washington, D.C.: Growing up, the 25-year-old safety never thought about where the nearest AED would be when he was playing youth sports.

Trent Harrison, president of the Pioneer Jr Panthers Youth Football team in Arcade, had been planning to get one for his team for a bit now.

“Actually, we were just in the midst of working with our village to be able to get one available to us,” Harrison said. “When this event came up, I said, ‘Well, that just solved the problem.’ ”

After Hamlin’s on-field emergency, the Panthers held an event to make cards to send to Hamlin, as well as the medical staffs of the Bills and Bengals. The kids had hot dogs and hot chocolate as they decorated their well wishes. For the event, they got a big sign of Hamlin made, with the word “Unbreakable” in capital letters across the bottom.

On Saturday, Harrison and some members of the team got to show Hamlin the banner and have him sign it. It was a powerful moment for the group, and Harrison was also struck by knowing how rippling the impact will be from Hamlin’s tour.

“You want to take care of your family and want to take care of the Mafia and all that,” Harrison said. “But still, this is about kids anywhere. It's about people anywhere that really need to just need to have that availability.”

Hamlin thanked attendants for being with him on an “impactful journey,” which is still ongoing.

“I promise this is just the beginning,” Hamlin said. “I'm blessed to still be here with everyone and still be able to tell my story and be able to impact people all over the country and change lives for everyone all over.”