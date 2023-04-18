Since around 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin has gone places he never expected.

First, the places were dire. An ambulance. A trauma center. The ICU. Then, the places became more hopeful. The red carpet. A box at the Super Bowl. The White House.

Now, the Buffalo Bills safety aims to return somewhere familiar: the football field on Sundays.

Three and a half months after collapsing in sudden cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin has been fully cleared to play football and is participating in workouts with his teammates.

"This event was life changing, but it’s not the end of my story," Hamlin said Tuesday in Orchard Park. "So, I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

His unexpected journey also has taken him to doctor’s appointment after doctor’s appointment. All of those doctors have cleared him.

Hamlin said Tuesday that his official diagnosis was commotio cordis, which occurs when there is blunt force trauma to the heart at exactly the wrong millisecond in one’s heart rhythm, leading to the heart stopping. The American Heart Association says that there are no risk factors for commotio cordis, and that it is extremely rare.

Early on, commotio cordis was considered a potential reason for Hamlin's collapse, but he needed to go through plenty of testing.

Dr. William Knight IV, a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and director of the Emergency Medicine MLP Program – who was involved in Hamlin's care – said in January that commotio cordis could not be declared until other possibilities were ruled out.

"It's also a diagnosis of exclusion in our world, which basically means we have to rule out many other more common or more deadly or more fixable type conditions before we can settle in on an ultimate diagnosis such as that," Knight said in the days after Hamlin's collapse. "And so, he has ongoing testing. There'll be tests in the future. And so, I guess it would summarize down to, it is still too early to say that. Is it on the list of considerations? It is, but he has many other things that we need to work through before a final etiology or cause for this arrest can be definitively defined."

Hamlin said that he “pretty much had my last appointment on Friday,” which was more of a checkup. Not only was he cleared, but the 25-year-old safety was encouraged to return to a game that has shaped him.

"He pretty much recommended me to go back to playing in a way, because he said it would be good for the mental health aspect of things, which I agree," Hamlin said. "Just being around my teammates, the camaraderie of the sport of football, that's what makes this sport the best in the world."

Hamlin began Tuesday’s news conference – his first since his emergency – with a long list of thanks. He reiterated throughout that there is still a large mental aspect to coming back. There is a physical aspect, too.

“Physically, I'm pretty much building this thing up from zero to 100, you know, but that's (my) favorite part about the game,” he said. “I love the process. I love starting from nothing and building it up to something. … I'm excited about it physically, but the hardest hurdle was mentally. Like I said before, it's a roller coaster of emotions. I have the right people in my corner to talk to and support me mentally. So I trust them, and I trust the people here, I trust my medical team and I know that I'm in good hands.”

General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott both emphasized that Hamlin would be provided with any resources he needs. While Hamlin was candid about some of the anxious feelings he’s had, he said he was determined to prove to himself that he can stay play, and he was optimistic.

“I've been beating statistics my whole life,” Hamlin said. “Some people might say that coming back to play might not be the best option, but that's their opinion. Like I said, I've been beating statistics my whole life, so I like my chances here.”

The initial news came first from Beane, who said Tuesday that Hamlin is "prepared to play," with all of his specialists are "in agreement" to fully clear him.

Beane, who stayed in Cincinnati to spend time in the hospital with Hamlin and his family, has found Hamlin’s progress from “a guy who was fighting for his life” to working out with the Bills again to be remarkable.

“His story hasn't been written," Beane said. "Now, it's about the comeback."

The Bills deferred to outside specialists on Hamlin's health, and head athletic trainer Nate Breske attended appointments with Hamlin, Beane said.

Hamlin's presence at the start of this week’s voluntary workouts was a boost for the organization.

“It's just special to have him in the building,” safety Micah Hyde said. “Anytime I see him, I'm excited just because of what transpired, what went down a few months ago. And it was scary. And to see him well, and in the building and moving around a little bit – just gives you a little energy.”

Hamlin still wants to be a light for those outside the Bills’ facility as well. McDermott said he has seen some positive ripple effects from the spotlight on the life-saving care that Hamlin received in January.

"Since then, there has been unfortunately other situations like that that have come up, I think, one on a golf course that I saw him in a public event where people took proper action, maybe because of what unfolded and how they saw things unfold on that field with Damar," McDermott said. "It serves in some ways as a great educator for a lot of us in a lot of areas, so, it's something that we'll always remember and just thankful that he's in the spot that he's in today."

Hamlin has been leveraging that platform for good. He has made numerous appearances at events around the nation and become an advocate for learning CPR and a push to make it mandatory for AEDs to be available at high school games. On Tuesday, he said he wants to bring more awareness to Commotio cordis.

“That’s something that personally I’ll be taking a step in to make a change,” he said. “And also, with that being said, all the awareness around CPR and access to AEDs have been lowering that number as well.”

On top of awareness, Hamlin said it was wonderful to see all the support he’s received, and he wants to pay that forward.

“Now, with my foundation through the roof, I plan to save a generation, and generations to come,” Hamlin said.

Throughout a steady stream of appearances lately, Hamlin said the most powerful moments came in the ordinary.

"Not to sound cliche, man, but the 'Wow' moment is every day," Hamlin said, "Just being able to wake up and just take deep breaths and live a peaceful life, to have a family, to have people that are around me that love me and that care about me and for those people to still have me in their lives.

“They almost lost me. Like I died on national TV in front of the whole world.”

But since that life-altering collapse in January, Hamlin’s journey has been laced with hope. Now, he’s ready for his next steps.

“Moving forward, I've done nothing but just trust my gut,” Hamlin said. “I follow my heart. I let my heart walk into the room before me and I just lead with love any chance that I can.”