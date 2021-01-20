Bills safeties ponder challenge of putting lid on Chiefs' big plays

It will be another difficult, pick-your-poison proposition for the Buffalo Bills’ defense against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The Bills will try to contain the fastest elite receiver in the NFL in Tyreek Hill and the best tight end in Travis Kelce.
Along the way, the goal is to not let all the other Chiefs’ weapons rack up easy yards.
“You look at trying to stop them and it’s kind of like, who are you going to stop?” said Bills safety Jordan Poyer. “You look at how they’re winning games, and they’re making big plays, explosive plays. We’ve got to find a way to limit their explosive plays. They’re going to make some plays. They’re in this spot for a reason.”
Limiting big plays has been the cornerstone the Bills’ defense under coach Sean McDermott and coordinator Leslie Frazier since the two arrived in Buffalo in 2017. The Bills allowed the sixth-fewest 20-plus pass plays this year.
Hill, who runs a 4.29-second 40-yard dash, has made 21 plays of 50 or more yards in the last five years, the most in the NFL. He ranked second in the NFL this year with 15 touchdown catches. His 1,276 receiving yards ranked fifth in the league, and his 20 receptions of 20-plus yards also ranked fifth.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 260-pound Kelce had 105 catches for 1,416 yards, an NFL single-season record for a tight end. He had 11 TDs, and he tied for first in the league with 23 catches of 20-plus yards.
“It’s not just 87,” Poyer said, referring to Kelce, “and it’s not just Hill, either. ... They’ve got other guys on that side of the football who can make a lot of plays. No. 17 can take the top off. He’s getting the ball in his hands and making plays. Pat Mahomes gets outside of the pocket and makes plays. It’s going to be a happy medium trying to figure out ways and trying to figure out how they’re attacking us.”
Support Local Journalism
No. 17 is backup receiver Mecole Hardman. He runs a 4.33 40-yard dash. No. 2 receiver Sammy Watkins runs 4.43 in the 40. The Bills have speed at wideout, too, but not as much. John Brown runs 4.34, and Stefon Diggs runs 4.46.
With Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP at the helm, the Chiefs ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total yards and No. 1 in passing yards. They ranked No. 2 in in pass plays of 20-or-more yards with 69. (The Bills were fourth with 66.)
In the Chiefs’ 26-17 win at Buffalo in Week 6, the Bills held Kelce to five catches for 65 yards (with two touchdowns). They held Hill to three catches for 20 yards.
But Kansas City racked up 260 rushing yards. On 64% of the Chiefs’ snaps, the Bills had six or fewer defenders in the tackle-to-tackle box, according to Pro Football Focus.
“The first time we played them, we definitely wanted to limit the explosives, so we were playing two high safeties the whole game, inviting them to run the ball,” Poyer said. “I think we’ll be a little more aggressive. Be able to show up in the run game, but also get back in their deep passing game.”
Kelce beat two-high safety coverages in the red zone for his touchdowns in the first meeting. On the first, an 11-yarder, he was too tough for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to handle in zone coverage over the middle. On the second, a 12-yarder, Mahomes’ throw to the back corner of the end zone was too quick and too precise for Poyer, the safety on that side of the field, to defend.
“He’s just a big body,” safety Micah Hyde said. “He’s been playing for a long time. He understands the game very well. He understands how to beat man to man, use his size and strength and leverage. If it’s zone, he’s able to find the holes. They run a lot of stuff scheme-wise for him, and he’s hard to get down. If you had to create a tight end on Madden, it’d be Travis Kelce. He’s a huge weapon for them.”
The Bills’ defense has allowed just 19.4 ppg over the past 12 games, since the Kansas City loss. Baltimore managed just three points on Saturday.
But as Hyde said, Saturday’s game plan vs. the Ravens will bear little resemblance to this week’s challenge.
“Playing Baltimore last week and then coming into the Chiefs is like total opposite ends of the spectrum,” Hyde said. “Obviously, they have a great quarterback. He can make any throw. Outside the pocket, he’s dangerous. He’s smart, he can do it all. It obviously starts with him. ... We gave up way too many yards in the run game. That’s something we’ve got to fix. But I think the good thing is we have played these guys once already. … So we have that game film on what we need to improve on and what we did poorly.”