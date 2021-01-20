Bills safeties ponder challenge of putting lid on Chiefs' big plays

Kelce beat two-high safety coverages in the red zone for his touchdowns in the first meeting. On the first, an 11-yarder, he was too tough for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to handle in zone coverage over the middle. On the second, a 12-yarder, Mahomes’ throw to the back corner of the end zone was too quick and too precise for Poyer, the safety on that side of the field, to defend.

“He’s just a big body,” safety Micah Hyde said. “He’s been playing for a long time. He understands the game very well. He understands how to beat man to man, use his size and strength and leverage. If it’s zone, he’s able to find the holes. They run a lot of stuff scheme-wise for him, and he’s hard to get down. If you had to create a tight end on Madden, it’d be Travis Kelce. He’s a huge weapon for them.”

The Bills’ defense has allowed just 19.4 ppg over the past 12 games, since the Kansas City loss. Baltimore managed just three points on Saturday.

But as Hyde said, Saturday’s game plan vs. the Ravens will bear little resemblance to this week’s challenge.

“Playing Baltimore last week and then coming into the Chiefs is like total opposite ends of the spectrum,” Hyde said. “Obviously, they have a great quarterback. He can make any throw. Outside the pocket, he’s dangerous. He’s smart, he can do it all. It obviously starts with him. ... We gave up way too many yards in the run game. That’s something we’ve got to fix. But I think the good thing is we have played these guys once already. … So we have that game film on what we need to improve on and what we did poorly.”

