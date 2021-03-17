Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula offers support for Asian American community after Atlanta attack

A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. The incident horrified the Asian American community, which saw the shootings as an attack on them, given a recent wave of assaults that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

Over the past year, thousands of incidents of abuse have been reported to an anti-hate group that tracks incidents against Asian Americans, and hate crimes in general are at the highest level in more than a decade.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated and claimed to have a “sex addiction,” with authorities saying he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation. His parents called police after authorities posted his photo, helping lead to his capture.

Six of the victims were of Asian descent and seven were women.

The shootings have led to shows of solidarity and support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.