Bills, Sabres and Bandits win on same day for first time, and each won by three

Bass game winner

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks the game winning field goal in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Saturday was a pretty good day to be a Western New York sports fan.

The Bills, Sabres and Bandits won on the same day for the first time in history. And all three managed to win their respective game by three.

The Bills beat Miami, 32-29.

The Sabres beat Arizona, 5-2.

The Bandits beat Toronto, 11-8.

It also is the 55th time the Sabres and Bills have won on the same day, the first since Nov. 24, 2019, according to the Sabres. The teams have played on the same date 253 times. The Sabres are now 134-83-36 when playing on a Bills game day, and the Bills are 105-146-2 on those dates.

And if you want to throw in the Rochester teams also owned by the Pegulas, it's two more wins. The Amerks won, 4-0, against Charlotte, in the AHL. The NLL Knighthawks beat Albany, 14-13.

The Bills coach speaks to reporters following Saturday night's victory over the Dolphins.
