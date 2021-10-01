 Skip to main content
Bills S Jordan Poyer, OL Jon Feliciano ruled out of Sunday's game
Bills S Jordan Poyer, OL Jon Feliciano ruled out of Sunday's game

Turnover

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) comes up with an interception against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and left guard Jon Feliciano (concussion) have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) are questionable.

Coach Sean McDermott was not ready to name who would start in place of either Poyer or Feliciano.

“All those things we’re still working through here,” McDermott said ahead of practice Friday. “Jon got hurt during the week here. So still working through all that and same with the safety position with Jordan being out.”

Poyer started all 16 games the last three seasons in a row, and started 15 games in 2017, his first year with the Bills. The Buffalo defense is used to his presence, but Jaquan Johnson now most likely will get the start Sunday.

McDermott said the team has confidence in all options, mentioning Damar Hamlin and Josh Thomas as well, though Thomas is currently on the practice squad. Still, filling in for Poyer, who had an interception last week but left the game early with an ankle injury, is a large task.

“First of all, let me say Jordan is a big-time player as you say, but I think guys understand that in this league, things come up and it's the next man up,” linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “I think our guys are ready. They've been looking really good at practice, making calls, making the checks they should make, and being in the right position. I have no doubt in my mind that they will go out and execute at a high level.”

Left tackle Dion Dawkins had a similar feeling on how the offensive line would adapt without Feliciano, saying injuries are a part of any season.

“There's no hiccup, there's no change," he said. "It's just a different face.”

