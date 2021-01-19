Bills running back Zack Moss undergoes ankle surgery

Bills rookie running back Zach Moss had minor surgery on his injured left ankle Tuesday, according to a photo he posted on social media.

He wrote, "Fresh out! I'll never doubt God. I know he's written greatness for me in my life! Road to recovery. Year 2 I'll see you soon."

The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.

Moss was injured in the fourth quarter of the Bills' wild-card victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 9. He was put on injured reserve days later, ending his postseason.

At the time, his agent, Jamal Tooson, said Moss had avoided "major injury."

Moss is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for offseason workouts.