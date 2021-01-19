Bills running back Zack Moss undergoes ankle surgery

Bills rookie running back Zach Moss had minor surgery on his injured left ankle Tuesday, according to a photo he posted on social media.
He wrote, "Fresh out! I'll never doubt God. I know he's written greatness for me in my life! Road to recovery. Year 2 I'll see you soon."
Fresh out! I'll never doubt God, I know he's written greatness for me in my life! Road to recovery💯 Year 2 I'll see you soon pic.twitter.com/1dMGMnJUt7— Zack Moss ❌ (@PresMoss2) January 19, 2021
The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.
Moss was injured in the fourth quarter of the Bills' wild-card victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 9. He was put on injured reserve days later, ending his postseason.
At the time, his agent, Jamal Tooson, said Moss had avoided "major injury."
Moss is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for offseason workouts.
A 2020 third-round pick out of Utah, Moss had 21 yards on seven carries and 26 yards on four catches against the Colts. For the season, he had 112 rushes for 481 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and a score.
Roster moves
The Bills have released linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips from injured reserve, according to the NFL daily transaction report.
Phillips was active for two games this season and struggled with a quadriceps injury. He had been on injured reserve with a quad injury and then was activated before the game against Seattle. He was placed in IR again five days later, ending his season.
The Bills announced their practice squad protections for Sunday's AFC Championship Game: running backs Devonta Freeman and Antonio Williams, wide receiver Kenny Stills and center Jonotthan Harrison.