Bills running back Zack Moss shakes off rust after ankle injury

Zack Moss knew there was still one big thing he needed to do to move forward: get hit.

The Bills second-year running back was injured last year in the playoffs. Then, after surgery and a rehab process, he missed some time in training camp with a hamstring injury. He felt the last step to an extended return would be contact.

“I definitely think I’ve gotten over that hurdle just playing in the last preseason game, just going out there and getting hit finally for the first time in a very long time,” Moss said Wednesday. “I think I’m past that, so I just want to go out there Saturday and continue to build on that and do what I need to do.”

Moss missed the first game of the preseason with that hamstring injury. He had just four carries for 21 yards against the Bears in the second game of the preseason. But as the Bills steamrolled Chicago, there wasn’t any need for more from him. He may get a few more reps in Saturday’s preseason finale against Green Bay, but either way, he knows what he needs to do to feel he’s ready for Week 1.

“Just to continue to keep knocking off a lot of rust,” he said. “I haven’t played in five months, I didn’t get a chance to train, I was here the entire time focusing on ankle rehab.”

