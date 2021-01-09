 Skip to main content
Bills running back Zack Moss could miss time with ankle injury, per report
  Updated
Bills Colts fourth

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) leaves the game with an injury during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss is expected to miss some time with an ankle injury suffered against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL Network reported.

According to an NFL Network source, the “fear” is that Moss’ postseason could be over, depending on how far the Bills go.

Moss was injured on the second play of the fourth quarter after a 6-yard gain. The ball came loose, but he was clearly down. After Moss was on the turf for a few minutes, he had to be taken off the field on a cart.

The Bills did not provide an injury update after the game.  

“We’re praying for him,” quarterback Josh Allen told reporters. “It’s tough to see one of your brothers go down.”

He finished with 21 yards on seven carries and caught four passes for 26 yards. 

