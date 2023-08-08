Bills running back Nyheim Hines had reconstructive surgery on his left knee Tuesday, a league sourced confirmed.
The surgery to repair a torn ACL was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
The NFL Network was first to report the surgery.
Hines was sitting on a jet ski in late July when it was struck by another rider, according to multiple reports. News of the injury surfaced on the day before the Bills players reported to training camp and Hines was declared out for the season.
Hines, 26, was acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last season. That deal included running back Zack Moss being sent to Indianapolis, along with a swap of draft picks.
He was expected to compete with James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray for playing time at running back, while once again serving as the team’s primary returner for both kicks and punts.