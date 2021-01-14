Bills running back Devin Singletary ready for more playing time

Devin Singletary made it clear Wednesday that he feels for Buffalo Bills teammate Zack Moss, as no football player wants to see another’s season end because of injury.

At the same time, Singletary knows it is next man up since that’s the nature of this professional sport. The second-year running back is embracing the challenge of potentially having a bigger role in the offense during the Bills’ AFC Divisional playoff contest Saturday night at Bills Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I’m built for it, I’m ready,” the 5-foot-7, 203-pound Singletary said. “The team has confidence in me. I have confidence. Whatever way that I can, I want to help the team win.”

Singletary won’t be the only running back trying to alleviate some pressure off stud quarterback Josh Allen. Other running backs who may get some time in Moss’ absence are T.J. Yeldon and undrafted rookie Antonio Williams. They combined for 22 carries during the season.

Moss rushed for 502 yards on 119 before being injured while being tackled by Darius Leonard and T.J. Carrie.

Another possibility could be eight-year veteran DeVonta Freeman, the ex-Falcons and Giants running back signed by the Bills on Tuesday.