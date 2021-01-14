Bills running back Devin Singletary ready for more playing time

Devin Singletary made it clear Wednesday that he feels for Buffalo Bills teammate Zack Moss, as no football player wants to see another’s season end because of injury.
At the same time, Singletary knows it is next man up since that’s the nature of this professional sport. The second-year running back is embracing the challenge of potentially having a bigger role in the offense during the Bills’ AFC Divisional playoff contest Saturday night at Bills Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.
“I’m built for it, I’m ready,” the 5-foot-7, 203-pound Singletary said. “The team has confidence in me. I have confidence. Whatever way that I can, I want to help the team win.”
Singletary won’t be the only running back trying to alleviate some pressure off stud quarterback Josh Allen. Other running backs who may get some time in Moss’ absence are T.J. Yeldon and undrafted rookie Antonio Williams. They combined for 22 carries during the season.
Moss rushed for 502 yards on 119 before being injured while being tackled by Darius Leonard and T.J. Carrie.
Another possibility could be eight-year veteran DeVonta Freeman, the ex-Falcons and Giants running back signed by the Bills on Tuesday.
“It’s been good having another vet in the room,” Singletary said. “You can learn a lot from him. He can do it all. He’s a vet but on top of that he can play ball. He can run the ball. He can catch. I feel whatever we need him to do he can do it.”
Singletary likely will be first man up.
Though the running game has taken a back seat to a lethal vertical attack, Singletary rushed for a team-high 687 yards on a team-leading 156 carries (4.4 average) during the regular season. He also caught 38 passes for 269 yards. Last season, Singletary rushed for 775 yards (5.1 yards per carry).
“That’s where we start and he’s very capable (of filling the void),” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s no stranger to hard work and he’s no stranger to having to carry the load and I know this team is 100% confident in Devin Singletary.”
Singletary was drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft after a record-setting career at Florida Atlantic. He set records for career rushing yards (4,289), career rushing touchdowns (66) and single-season rushing yards (1,920).
Singletary had a solid rookie season and hoped to build on that, but football isn’t always that simple.
The Bills drafted Moss, and he and Singletary basically split carries in the games they played together. Singletary seemed to handle the situation like a pro and didn’t get frustrated about his role in the offense.
“It comes with the game; every year is different,” Singletary said. “Every week is different. No matter how many opportunities … you have to be ready to take advantage. That’s been my mindset all year.”
McDermott pulled Singletary aside and reminded him of the team’s belief in him as Moss was being carted off the field.
“Coach just told me I’m ready for this moment,” Singletary said of the conversation. “It’s what I’ve worked for. Everyone believes in me.”
Once Moss went down early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, Singletary, a solid pass protector, played in each of the offense’s 16 snaps. He caught two of his three passes, that went for gains of 4 and 14 yards, during the final period. He rushed once for a 13-yard pickup. For the day, he rushed three times for 21 yards and caught three passes for 23. He only touched the ball six times but averaged a healthy 7.3 yards.
It may not be realistic to expect that lofty yards per touch average against a Ravens defense that ranked No. 7 in yards allowed and No. 2 in points allowed during the regular season and held 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries during last Sunday’s wild-card win at Tennessee.
But that’s why the games are played on the field, especially during the playoffs. One never knows who might rush out of the shadows and be a difference-maker in a key situation.
“The more plays, it’s definitely easier to get into a flow of a game,” Singletary said. “We’ll see how it goes Saturday.”