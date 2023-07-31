PITTSFORD – Darrynton Evans feels Nyheim Hines’ pain.

Evans, the Buffalo Bills’ newest running back, was signed last week after the team placed Hines on the non-football injury list after he suffered a knee injury in a jet-ski accident.

“I feel for him. I’ve been there before with knee injuries. Definitely praying for him and his family, hoping everything gets handled on that side of things,” Evans said in an interview with The Buffalo News after a recent training camp practice at St. John Fisher University.

“Personally, for myself, it’s an opportunity,” Evans said. “I’ve been in this position in college where guys went down, I had to step up and be the guy. The NFL, I’ve been on the other side of things, where I was the guy who went down and other guys had to step up. So the main thing really is just coming in, finding my role and being there for these guys wherever they need me. They could tell me to go fill a water bottle and I’m going to go do it. That’s the type of guy I am.”

The Bills have plenty of equipment staffers, so it’s a safe bet they’ll have Evans stick to running the ball. A former third-round draft pick of Tennessee in 2020 out of Appalachian State, Evans played just six games over his first two seasons with the Titans. He played in just five games as a rookie because of hamstring injuries, then missed all but one game in 2021 because of a knee injury.

“The way I look at it is, shoot, that’s as low as you get,” he said. “I just look at it now as every time I’m able to step on the field, every time I’m able to practice or play a game, it’s a blessing.”

Evans, 25, appeared in six games for Chicago last season, rushing 14 times for 64 yards.

“He’s a speed guy. He’s had a few injuries that set him back at the start of his career,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “But smart kid. Ken Dorsey was around him for just a second before he came up here when he was at App. St. So brought him in and he’ll add a little juice. Obviously, losing Nyheim, you lose some speed – not that he has Nyheim’s speed, but he’s another guy that can catch it out of the backfield and has home run juice ability. We’ll give him a chance and see how he does.”

Evans ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Asked what he’ll bring to the Bills, he answered quickly: “Explosiveness.”

That’s something the Bills’ offense and special teams were hoping to get from Hines. Now that he’s out, Evans will have a chance to earn the No. 4 running back job behind James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. Evans will also get a chance to earn a job as a returner on special teams.

“The teammates are great. That’s the main thing, adapting to the culture here, them winning games and going to the playoffs every year, they have a good culture top to bottom,” Evans said. “Learning a new playbook, I mean, it’s nothing new to me. I’ve had a different offensive coordinator every year since I’ve been in the league. It’s one of those things where you have to forget the old stuff, learn the new staff and then once you take the mental reps, take the reps on the grass.”

Evans is also being realistic about his potential role.

“You can’t come in here expecting to be the main guy,” he said. “It’s about just finding your role, whatever role they need you to be in. Do that role and after you’re able to successfully do that role, it’ll continue to build.”

Evans learned that approach in Tennessee. The year he was drafted, Titans star Derrick Henry rushed for 2,000 yards.

“No matter what I might’ve done, he ran for 2,000 yards,” Evans said. “Nobody is taking him out. You respect it.”

Evans texted with Henry after signing in Buffalo. He said being in the same room as a potential future Hall of Famer was a blessing early in his career.

Evans was briefly on the Colts’ roster in the spring but has since been without a team.

“The worst part is you can’t study a playbook,” he said. “Everybody else is practicing during OTAs and you’re just waiting for a call, trying to stay sharp, running on the field, being in shape, but at the same time, there is nothing like being in a playbook and actually being able to run different things.”

That means he’s playing a big game of catch up in trying to pick up the Bills’ system.

“It’s not the easiest offense, but at the same time, everything takes time,” he said. “Once you learn the different concepts – different runs, different passes – everything comes to you. Mind you, I’ve only been here three days, but I feel like the past three days, I’ve learned so much.”