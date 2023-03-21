Running back Damien Harris understands the Buffalo Bills’ offense. He saw it from afar, spending his first four years in the league with the New England Patriots.

Now, as Harris prepares to line up alongside the Bills, he’s confident he’ll have a place in a loaded offense. Even if the Bills aren’t a run-first team, Harris sees himself fitting right in.

“I know that I'm here for a reason,” Harris said Tuesday in a video conference. “And the coaches, they know that I'm here for a reason. And at some point, that reason, it'll be obvious to the world.”

But his anticipated reveal will have to wait.

“I can't X-and-O it too much right now,” Harris said.

The Bills made it official on Tuesday: Harris (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) signed with Buffalo on a one-year deal. He’ll join James Cook and Nyheim Hines in a Bills running back room that has morphed drastically over the last 11 months.

General Manager Brandon Beane was candid last week that the Bills likely would bring in someone “a little heavier” as the team sought to balance the fluid skillsets of Cook and Hines. While Harris’ physical style of play was specifically sought, Harris knows that it’s not his job to decide how the Bills will distribute the ball.

“I know that everything that I get in this organization, I’m going to have to earn,” Harris said. “From right now until the end. I’m going to have to earn everything I get. I’m going to have to earn every carry that I get. I’m going to have to earn every opportunity to step on the field and show the world that I can do my job and play for this organization.”

His plan lines up with a core belief of the Bills: no role is simply given. But the Bills are clearly familiar with his body of work, particularly his frequent highlights at the hands of the Buffalo defense.

Across 38 games with the Patriots, with 34 starts, Harris ran for 2,094 yards and 20 touchdowns on 449 carries. After his rookie season, when he appeared in just two games, Harris averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game. Those numbers ballooned against the Bills.

In his four regular-season games against Buffalo, Harris averaged 91 rushing yards a game, with three good for 100 or more yards. He had five touchdowns in those four games, including his career high of three touchdowns in one contest. The longest run of his career (64) also came against the Bills.

Harris smiled when asked how many of those moments came up in his conversations with the team.

“I'll put it like this,” he said. “Talking to the organization and people in the organization, the coaches, the management, I always said that playing against the Bills, I felt like brought out the best in me as a competitor and as a player.

“And from the outside looking in as an opponent, if I felt that way, then I knew that if I was able to join this organization, I feel like I could just take it to a new height.”

It wasn’t just the divisional aspect. Harris saw the upward trajectory that the Bills were on, and that fueled him to play harder.

“When I saw the Buffalo Bills on the schedule, I knew I had to be at my best in order to have success against a team like this,” Harris said. “So, now that I'm here, I feel no different. I feel like I have to be at my best to help this organization continue to move forward.”

Now, the Bills are not only getting a player that has vexed them in the past, they’re removing him from a divisional foe. Harris in confident in what the Bills are getting.

“A competitor that is gonna play his butt off, down after down after down. Not just when he has the ball in his hands, but whatever I have to do, whatever my role is, whatever I have to do to help this team be successful – that's what I'm going to do, first and foremost,” Harris said, when describing what he brings to an offense.

“I'm a big physical guy, that's a little fast, that can make people miss sometimes, you know? I like to be an all-around back that can do it all.”

Even with that conviction, Harris knows he’s not coming to a team where he’ll have to do it all. He understands the identity of the Bills offense, and rattled through names – Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox, Cook, Hines – as he spoke how he’s looking forward to weaving himself into the mix. He feels that – as is his own case – each player was brought in for a reason.

“I know that a lot of these pieces have been here for some years now, but I'm definitely excited to come in,” Harris said. “And I feel like I could be a piece that could definitely help this organization and help it move forward.”