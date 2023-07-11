No matter the point of the field or when the whistle sounded, Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris ended each carry the same way during the team’s offseason sessions.

The end zone.

“Every time you touch the ball, you want to score,” Harris said. “Obviously, that’s not how the game works, but being in that mentality, it’s just one of those habits I do every day.”

That mindset, which Harris said he has been doing for “as long as I can remember,” mirrored his 2021 breakout season with the New England Patriots – his 15 rushing touchdowns were tied for second in the NFL.

The Bills are banking on Harris – signed to a one-year contract in March – to provide a speed-and-physical presence to their running game. Harris and James Cook are the presumptive two tailbacks entering training camp this month.

“We felt like we needed a slightly bigger back, but not a 250-pound cloud-of-dust-type of guy,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of Harris. “To find a player with some size and with some power, but also has the speed element to go along with it, I think that’s hard to defend, because not only can you run inside, you can get to the edge from time to time.”

The Bills list Harris at 5-foot-11 and 213 pounds; Devin Singletary, who signed with Houston, is 5-foot-7 and 203 pounds.

The Bills have Cook, Harris, Latavius Murray and Nyheim Hines on the roster, and Cook and Harris, especially, will be vying for carries. Some games, Cook will be the hot hand. Other games, it might be Harris. Patience will be required. Good thing Harris practiced that at Alabama and with the Patriots.

A five-star recruit from Kentucky, Harris joined the Tide in 2015 and was the third-team back behind Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry and senior Kenyon Drake. Harris got his chance in 2016 and rushed for 1,037 yards and 14 touchdowns, followed by seasons of 1,000 yards-11 touchdowns and 876-22.

Harris was a third-round pick by New England in 2019, and said his four-year stay with the Patriots was “wasn’t easy from the beginning.” He played 38 of a possible 66 regular-season games.

“My first year, I didn’t play,” he said.

Two games and four carries.

“My second year, I started out banged up, ended up banged up,” he said.

He made trips to injured reserve early (broken finger) and late (ankle), but he did rush 137 times for 691 yards in 2020.

“Last year (season four), I was banged up,” he said.

That season, he was limited to 10 games because of hamstring and thigh injuries.

In 2022, Harris was healthy (15 games) and productive (202 carries for 929 yards and the aforementioned 15 touchdowns).

At 26 years old, Harris joins the Bills as a mostly fresh player for his age. At Alabama, he had no 20-carry games and in the NFL, he has three 20-attempt games. He has eight 100-yard rushing games in the NFL, including three against the Bills: 102 in November 2020 and 111 and 103 in December 2021.

“He’s powerful,” Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper said. “You can feel his power when he’s running the football. He’s very intentional on how he hits the hole.”

Harris wasn’t provided many pass-catching opportunities in New England (40 receptions), so he is here to get a chunk on first-and-10 to start a drive and, ideally, to help the Bills execute their four-minute drill to run out the clock.

“I like his professionalism,” Skipper said. “I think he just like he fits here.”