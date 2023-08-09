Bills running back Damien Harris did not take part in practice Wednesday morning at training camp with a knee injury.

Harris appeared to injure his right knee Monday and did not take part in the later portion of practice after being checked by athletic trainers.

He made an appearance late in practice with a sleeve on his right leg.

Harris was limited to 11 games last season with the New England Patriots because of injuries.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins returned to practice after missing part of practice Monday after hurting his hand.

Safety Jordan Poyer was on the field but not in uniform on a veteran rest day. He spent the beginning of practice on the stationary bike on the sideline.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list Sunday, was on the field but not in full pads. He did not take part in team drills earlier in the week as he works himself back into the lineup.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (back) also remained sidelined.

Defensive back Cam Lewis and fullback Reggie Gilliam also did not practice. Lewis has not practiced since Friday with a groin injury. Gilliam also has missed the last few practices with a groin injury.