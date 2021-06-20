Bills running back Antonio Williams forms special bond with NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

It would be easy for Graf to get down on himself for his recent finishes in much the same way it would have been easy for Williams to lose confidence after bouncing on and off the Bills’ roster as a rookie. The mental challenge of dealing only with things that you can control is one that any young athlete has to face.

“You just let it roll, man,” Williams said. “Don't think too much about it and just do whatever you did to get that opportunity. That's what I tell myself. Don't really change things, just stay consistent and keep working. There's obviously places for me to improve on and I'm just going to continue to improve on those areas, so when that time comes in the preseason again, you know, I can really show them it wasn't a fluke, this is who I am, this is what I bring to the table.”

When Williams’ NFL career is over, his ultimate goal is to own a race team. At the same time, he wants to bring more diversity to the sport.