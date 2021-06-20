Bills running back Antonio Williams forms special bond with NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

Antonio Williams has always had a need for speed.
Growing up in North Carolina, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year running back fell in love with auto racing as a child, watching NASCAR races with his grandfather, James.
When James Williams passed away last year, Antonio Williams sought a way to honor his legacy. So last September, Williams asked his Twitter followers if anyone had connections to NASCAR.
Of the more than 300 replies that Williams received, one of them piqued his interest. Nate Blasdell, the business manager for driver Joe Graf Jr., responded that the two should connect. A native of Rochester and a Bills fan, Blasdell went to lunch a couple of days later with Williams and the two had a productive conversation centered on potentially partnering with Graf and his race team, SS Green Light Racing.
Williams and Graf had another connection. Dr. Desaree Festa, the sports psychologist for the Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is based in Charlotte and had previously worked with several race teams and Graf himself.
Williams and Graf met for the first time shortly after the Bills' season ended in January and their partnership was formed in February before the Xfinity season began.
“She thought we were both super-driven people and very like-minded in a lot of stuff, so she kind of linked us up because Antonio was looking to get into NASCAR and we hit it off super, super well,” Graf said in a phone conversation with The Buffalo News. “It's been tremendous. He's come to a lot of my races this season. He’s super, super passionate – absolutely loves racing. He's pretty good at it, too. We've gone to a lot of go-cart tracks now, he's done some iRacing.”
Williams, 23, and Graf, 22, quickly became more than just business partners.
“We definitely talk every week at least – multiple times a week, for sure,” Graf said. “We talk on the business side when it's time for business, but when he was down here we'd go do all kinds of stuff. Go out to eat. I truly value his friendship. He's tremendous on the business side. He's got an amazing business mind and it's great to talk to him about that stuff, too, but I absolutely love him as a friend.”
The partnership has generated buzz in auto-racing circles. In April, nascar.com published a story on its website about the partnership, and Williams said Netflix has reached out about potentially producing a docuseries.
Williams, though, isn’t looking at this as any kind of publicity stunt. As an investor in SS Green Light Racing, Williams has several roles, the biggest of which is to attract new sponsorships to the team. His status as an NFL player – and his outgoing personality – have already paid dividends. Most recently, the team signed a deal with G-Coin, a cryptocurrency backed by gold.
“It's very fun to be on the business side of things like that,” Williams said. “I watched” Bills general manager Brandon “Beane a lot last year and how he made moves and all those pieces and all that stuff, so I just kind of try to do that same deal with NASCAR. I think Beane's the best in the business at it, so to be able to kind of mimic what he's doing on the football field, but on the NASCAR rim, that would be pretty good.”
At the same time, Williams is attempting to establish himself as an NFL player. After signing with the Bills as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina in 2020, Williams had an eventful first pro season. He was signed and released four times before finally sticking on the practice squad in October. He stayed there until Week 17, when he was promoted to the active roster for the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. Williams responded by rushing 12 times for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a blowout victory.
“Just grateful and appreciative of the opportunity, for sure,” Williams said of what he took away from that game. “I bounced on and off, but even having the chance to be on, that's something I'll always be happy with. I got excited, man, because I ended on a high note off of that Miami game, so it got me motivated coming into this season, for sure.”
This offseason has been a lot more normal for Williams, who signed a reserve/future contract after the 2020 season ended. He participated fully in spring practices and should get plenty of chances during training camp and the preseason to show what he can do.
That’s a big difference from last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic kept the Bills, and every other team, off the field until training camp and wiped out the preseason. For players trying to establish themselves in the NFL, that proved to be an exceptionally difficult task. Williams was released the first time within a week of the start of training camp, and brought back about a week before the start of the regular season.
“It definitely affected the time I had to show the staff exactly what I could do,” he said.
After returning to the locker room after facing the Dolphins, Williams’ phone was frozen from the amount of text messages and calls he received during the game. The first call he returned was to his dad, Keith. The two could only laugh for about a minute straight, reflecting on the journey that had gotten them to that point. Afterward, the call turned emotional.
“Finally getting that chance, it meant a lot,” Williams said. “It definitely gave me that confidence to know that I could do it at this level. I didn't know all the way. I had really only been able to do things with non-contact practices. Everything was on air. I knew I could run – everybody knew I could run – but me, personally, I knew I was a physical guy, so being able to go out there and show that physicality on the field that I showed in college, that made me feel good. It allowed me to realize I could still play that same way at this level.”
That’s something Graf can relate to. He is in his second season racing in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, which is a step below the Cup Series – think Triple A baseball to the major leagues for those unfamiliar with stock car racing.
“We have a lot of similar interests, but I think we're able to connect on a different level just because of how driven we both are in our respective fields,” Graf said of Williams. “He's had some adversity in his path to the NFL, I've had a lot of adversity in my racing career as well. ...
"We’re kind of able to feed off that with each other and relate with each other on a lot of things that you just aren't able to do with other people, because they just don't get it.”
Graf’s team got off to a solid start, finishing in the top 20 in three of the first four races, including a season-best 11th-place finish at Daytona in the season opener. The past month or so, however, has not gone as smoothly. Some mistakes on pit road, mechanical issues and just plain bad luck getting caught up in wrecks that weren’t Graf’s fault have contributed to some poor results. Graf also missed a race in late May because of a strained knee.
Graf started near the back of the pack in Saturday's race at Nashville Superspeedway. After the Bills broke their mandatory minicamp, Williams headed to Nashville to support the team. He posted a video Saturday of himself taking some laps before the race.
“We’re definitely looking to turn things around,” Graf said. “I've been working super hard. The team is working super hard. It's a tremendous amount of work and it's also so much of a mental game. At the levels we're at, everybody is here for a reason and everybody is very, very good. It then becomes what you can do to get those small edges over your competition. It's a game of the finer details now.”
Taking some laps before the race! @NashvilleSuperS pic.twitter.com/YsPga0icnM— Tone (@A_B_Williams26) June 19, 2021
It would be easy for Graf to get down on himself for his recent finishes in much the same way it would have been easy for Williams to lose confidence after bouncing on and off the Bills’ roster as a rookie. The mental challenge of dealing only with things that you can control is one that any young athlete has to face.
“You just let it roll, man,” Williams said. “Don't think too much about it and just do whatever you did to get that opportunity. That's what I tell myself. Don't really change things, just stay consistent and keep working. There's obviously places for me to improve on and I'm just going to continue to improve on those areas, so when that time comes in the preseason again, you know, I can really show them it wasn't a fluke, this is who I am, this is what I bring to the table.”
When Williams’ NFL career is over, his ultimate goal is to own a race team. At the same time, he wants to bring more diversity to the sport.
“I hope that me doing this and showing this interest will draw more people to NASCAR,” he said. “There's a big opportunity in NASCAR right now that I think more people have to know about. The sport is growing. There's a lot of great drivers. They’re changing the type of engines and everything, we've got the new generation cars coming out here soon – so there's a lot going on in NASCAR, that I think people, once they're exposed to it, they'll fall in love with it the same way I did.”