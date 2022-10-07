Bills rule out Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox against Steelers

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and tight end Dawson Knox will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Poyer is battling an injury to his ribs, McDermott described Poyer as sore on Wednesday, but declined to provide specifics when asked Friday.

Knox is dealing with foot and hamstring issues, though, McDermott said he "has a couple of things going on."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Neither has practiced this week.

As expected, cornerback Christian Benford (hand), and wide receivers Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) also will not play. McDermott said the Bills are expected to place Crowder on injured reserve, meaning a roster move is likely before the 4 p.m. Saturday deadline.

McDermott said wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie remains in concussion protocol.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is among several players whose status is to be determined. The Bills will issue game designations for injured players later Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.