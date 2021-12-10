Bills RT Spencer Brown navigates roller coaster of rookie season

The Bills rookie third-round pick did not start the first three games of the year, though he played a bit in each of those. Then, he proved himself as a starter in Week 4, his enthusiasm and some pancake blocks highlighting his new role. But his participation has been inconsistent since then.
An untimely back injury after the bye week sidelined him for two games. He returned for one, only to then miss another two games while on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. During that time, he said he did not have symptoms.
“I didn’t have anything. Maybe a headache one night and that was it,” Brown said Friday.
Brown reached out to some of his other teammates who have had Covid-19, including defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list four days ahead of Brown. Talking to Lotulelei helped Brown brace in case he did experience any symptoms, though he came out unscathed.
In coming back for the Monday game, Brown felt the weather actually helped his case. If he did have any breathing problems, they would have been amplified by the heat, he said. Instead, the temperature did benefit him in some ways.
“There's one drive in there, and it was a longer one, and I wasn't too used to that,” he said. “So one drive out of a whole game, I was kind of like sucking wind a little bit. But other than that, I haven't had any problems.”
Overall, coach Sean McDermott was pleased with the rookie’s first time facing New England.
“For a game that had that environment, I thought he really handled himself well, mentally,” McDermott said. “And physically, there were some really strong plays. And then there were some plays in the run game or the pass game that he could have done a better job. I’m sure he feels the same way. There’s going to be a growth process and a learning curve.”
Any frustrations of working through improvements was far more palatable to Brown than watching games from afar.
The bigger theme for the Bills this week has been better execution; it’s been mentioned by every player, and in the majority of answers as the team gears up to face the 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He said it was “terrible” watch the games from home. He's like a fan, but perhaps even more stressed. Brown would rewind plays two or three times to watch more closely, taking nearly twice as long to watch the entire game.
“Honestly, I wasn't watching the ball,” he said. “I was just watching with the five guys moving up front.”
He texted back and forth with teammate Jon Feliciano, as well. Feliciano was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6 with a calf injury. Brown watched the Bills lose to the Colts and win over the Saints before returning to practice the Wednesday before they faced the Patriots.
“It's just weird to sit there and know that you're supposed to be playing,” Brown said. “That’s your team, and those are your guys, and now you're just sitting there, and you have no outcome on the game. You aren’t helping, you’re just sitting there.”
Brown declined to share his vaccination status when asked, saying it’s not something the team talks about. He spent 13 days on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, missing two games in that timeframe.
The Bills have had at least one player on the Reserve/Covid-19 list since Nov. 2, with eight players in total placed on the list during that stretch. Going on the Reserve/Covid-19 list does not necessarily mean that a player has tested positive, nor does it mean that he is unvaccinated. NFL protocol rules are stricter for unvaccinated players. If an unvaccinated person tests positive, he will be isolated for 10 days, and then must also be asymptomatic before returning.
Brown said even with the number of recent cases on the Bills, it has not shifted conversations around the locker room about Covid-19.
“No. That's not mentioned at all. I mean, that's what we're dealing with right now,” he said. “It’s what everybody's dealing with right now, in the NFL and around the world. So it's just dealing with it, and when it does come up, just doing the precautions that come with it and then getting in back in the building and getting back to work.”
His main concern while he was unable to join the team was how he could maintain his weight without access to the Bills’ facility. He got creative trying to use his driveway and garage. Losing some weight toward the end of the season is natural for Brown.
“I'm a guy that's been known to, I could literally lose seven pounds while I'm sleeping,” he said.
Brown entered the season listed as 6-8, 311 pounds. Aided by some 2 a.m. protein shakes, he was able to keep his weight around where it needs to be. Now, he wants to finish the season without any other health hiccups.
To get through the starting and stopping, he’s leaned on veteran teammates in particular. They’ve reassured him that the rookie season is the hardest, and he’s felt comfortable opening up to them about weeks where it’s been tougher.
“It's just honestly venting to some of the guys about what you're going through. And that just really helped,” he said. “But it is a bit of a roller coaster. You say to yourself, ‘I wasn’t starting, and then I do start, and then I hurt my back. And then I come back, and for one game, and then I have Covid.’
“One of the older guys today (said), ‘It's always something with you, man. Someone's always going on.’ I'm like, ‘I just, I don't know how to change it for you. I really wish I could.’ But there's just a lot older guys that really like to help out.”