Bills RT Spencer Brown navigates roller coaster of rookie season

Brown declined to share his vaccination status when asked, saying it’s not something the team talks about. He spent 13 days on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, missing two games in that timeframe.

The Bills have had at least one player on the Reserve/Covid-19 list since Nov. 2, with eight players in total placed on the list during that stretch. Going on the Reserve/Covid-19 list does not necessarily mean that a player has tested positive, nor does it mean that he is unvaccinated. NFL protocol rules are stricter for unvaccinated players. If an unvaccinated person tests positive, he will be isolated for 10 days, and then must also be asymptomatic before returning.

Brown said even with the number of recent cases on the Bills, it has not shifted conversations around the locker room about Covid-19.

“No. That's not mentioned at all. I mean, that's what we're dealing with right now,” he said. “It’s what everybody's dealing with right now, in the NFL and around the world. So it's just dealing with it, and when it does come up, just doing the precautions that come with it and then getting in back in the building and getting back to work.”