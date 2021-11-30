Bills roundtable: White's injury, biggest concern, surprise contributor, Allen passing record

With Monday's showdown against the New England Patriots looming for the Buffalo Bills, News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf weigh in on some of the key issues facing the team:
How much does Tre White's loss decrease expectations for the regular season and playoffs?
Skurski: Only slightly, because they weren’t that high to begin with. The Bills look like a playoff team, but not much else. They have one impressive win (at Kansas City) and four losses that range from reasonable to mind-numbingly awful (hello, Jacksonville). It’s hard to shake the feeling this team believes it can win simply by showing up. Some weeks, that’s true. But against a decent team (Indianapolis), the Bills got pushed around.
Fitzgerald: The loss of Tre’Davious White is brutal. The attention he commands from opposing teams allows the rest of the Bills defense to rack up takeaways. There’s still plenty of playmakers on that side of the ball, but his absence changes the dynamic of the defense. So, they can still piece things together for the regular season – with Dane Jackson filling in – but come playoff-caliber offenses, White will be sorely missed.
Gaughan: I’m not sure how many people considered the Bills the favorite in the AFC after the loss to Indianapolis, but they’re definitely not the favorite without White. I do not think we should give the Bills a pass on the division title. New England does not have an elite cast of wide receivers. It’s fair for fans to expect the Bills still to win the AFC East, either by sweeping the Pats or splitting with them and seeing the Pats lose to the Colts. Where I think it hurts the Bills a ton is against elite wideouts. I would not pick the Bills to beat Kansas City without White. I’d be very worried about a playoff matchup with Tennessee if the Titans had both star receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. I’d be worried about containing Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase in a playoff meeting with Cincinnati. A run to the Super Bowl is not out of the question, but I do not see the Bills winning three AFC playoff games without White.
Wolf: The expectations at One Bills Drive don’t change. The Bills are aiming for a second consecutive AFC East championship and to win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. The division title remains well within their reach, but the Super Bowl is now far more unlikely. Defense wins championships, and the Bills just lost their best defensive player. There is no adequate “next man up” to replace the All-Pro cornerback. Not for six regular season games and the playoffs. White’s loss will heap more pressure on Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense to outslug opponents.
What is your biggest concern over the final six games other than White?
Skurski: The lines – both of them – remain the weak spots. The offensive line has failed to generate anything for the running game, and quarterback Josh Allen’s mobility covers up some of the line’s flaws in pass blocking, too. Against physical, running teams, the defensive line fails to make an impact. General manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott believe games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage. The Bills aren’t great on either side.
Fitzgerald: Consistency. The Bills have looked completely different in back-to-back games multiple times this season. If they show up on Sundays looking well-rounded and lethal, which they very much can be, they’ll have a solid end of the regular season. But their biggest wins have come after losses, and they can’t afford to keep following that pattern.
Gaughan: Can the Bills play New England to a relative draw along both sides of the line of scrimmage? The Bills should be able to run a little against the Pats. That’s critical. Doing nothing but passing is a bad blueprint against a Bill Belichick defense. Secondly, is the Bills’ run defense good enough against the Pats’ ability to pound the ball on the ground? I’d like to see what Mac Jones can do if the Bills can put him in a bunch of third-and-7-plus situations. We think the Bills’ run defense is better than average with Star Lotulelei and Tremaine Edmunds on the field. But the Bills must prove it in the wake of the Indianapolis disaster.
Wolf: The offensive line. The line has struggled with penalties, to generate push and create rushing lanes. Statistically, it’s been better at pass protection. Allen has been sacked just 17 times in 11 games, among the fewest in the league. But how much of that is a product of his mobility? Four of the Bills’ final six regular season games are against teams that rank in the top 10 in sacks per game – Carolina, New England (twice) and Tampa Bay.
If the Bills are to win the AFC East, what will be the key development in the homestretch?
Skurski: Sweeping the Patriots is a must, and it would help if Indianapolis could beat New England in Week 15. After that, the Bills need to get both Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown back, with the hope that their respective returns stabilize things for the defensive and offensive lines, which, as previously mentioned, are the weak spots of the team at the moment. Staying healthy is also paramount, especially after losing White to a knee injury.
Fitzgerald: A little more production from the run game would help this. The Bills are not going to suddenly become a run-first offense, but they’ve swayed too one-dimensional at times. Getting back the starting offensive line – which is expected to happen soon – should help in this aspect. Lately, they’ve been better and more creative, so just continuing that trend for the sake of the offense as a whole also would help.
Gaughan: Can the Bills’ offense play turnover free and relatively penalty free down the stretch? Actually, this could be included in the previous question on big concerns over the final six weeks. They have not been able to do it the past six weeks. The Bills have 11 giveaways in the past four games, after giving the ball away just five times in the first seven games. The Bills stand tied for the sixth most penalties committed (97), counting those declined. New England has the eighth fewest (71). The Bills and Pats are tied for second in most takeaways (25), and the Bills have played one fewer game.
Wolf: Allen donning his Superman cape – and avoiding mistakes. The Bills’ franchise quarterback is the best player on the field virtually every game, capable of taking over with his arm and legs. And since I don’t expect the Bills’ running backs or the defense, sans White, to alleviate much pressure, Allen will simply have to rise to the occasion. That might mean leading the team in rushing yards down the stretch. And walking the tightrope between playing “hero ball” and keeping the ball out of harm’s way.
Who will be a surprise contributor late in the season?
Skurski: It feels like the past few weeks, a Gabriel Davis breakout is coming. He piled up 105 receiving yards in just a single quarter against the Jets, and even though he had just two catches against the Saints, they were big ones that accounted for 47 yards. Davis is also probably the Bills’ best blocker as a wide receiver, a skill that has the potential to open up other things for the offense. He should see the field more.
Fitzgerald: A few weeks ago, Sean McDermott told us not to rush first-round pick Greg Rousseau to the Hall of Fame. He was right in that the rookie still has growing to do, though he had some of his best moments against Miami and Kansas City. So, it’s not to say that Rousseau hasn’t contributed at all, but I’ll put him as surprise uptick for late in the season.
Gaughan: I’ll give two answers – Marquez Stevenson and Gabriel Davis. Stevenson is more of a hope than a prediction. It would be great if he took a return to the house during one of the remaining games, and he has the speed to do it. It might be a stretch to include Davis in this answer, but that’s my prerogative. Davis has six catches of 20-plus yards in the last three games. He had just two the previous seven games. It’s not easy to get him on the field because Cole Beasley, when fully healthy, still is critical in moving the chains. Beasley had some key catches in New Orleans. But Davis supports the run well with his blocking. He had only 19 of 67 snaps (28%) in Jacksonville. He had 28 of 66 (42%) in New Orleans. That latter percentage seems about right.
Wolf: Gabriel Davis. The acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders has relegated Davis to something of an afterthought this season after the wide receiver caught seven touchdowns as a rookie. This season, the second-year pro has just 17 catches and two touchdowns in 11 games. But he’s doing the dirty work. Tight end Dawson Knox credited Davis for downfield blocking that allowed him to score twice against New Orleans. He’s also versatile. Davis can play on the outside or in the slot, which makes him great insurance against an injury to one of the starters and gives offensive coordinator Brian Daboll multiple ways to scheme the playmaker onto the field.
Will Josh Allen break his own franchise record for passing yards, which is 4,544 yards?
Skurski: Right now, Allen is on pace for 4,746 yards. Of course, that’s over 17 games. He set the record last year in 16 games. His 16-game pace currently falls short at 4,466 yards. So, yes, Allen will set the record, but we have to get used to rewriting the record books. The other reason he’ll reach it? The Bills aren’t likely to be in a position to be resting starters at the end of the season. They’re going to need every last win.
Fitzgerald: With the added game, I think he gets it. He does face the Patriots defense twice in this final stretch, whose 200.9 passing yards allowed per game are third-best in the league, and the Panthers (176.7), who currently lead the league. But the Bills' offense is built around Allen getting the ball to his receivers, and he’s got cushion on his pace to get there.
Gaughan: I don't think he will break it, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There are four tough defenses remaining – New England twice, Tampa Bay and Carolina. Even though the Bucs aren’t highly rated on pass defense (20) and their secondary is banged up, they’re a good defense. If the opponents and the wintry weather force the Bills to create more balance, that will be a good thing. The way defenses are sitting back against the pass, the Bills must keep working on improving the run game. The results against a pretty good New Orleans defense were encouraging, even if the numbers for the running backs weren’t great. Allen should easily cross 4,000 yards in 16 games. He’s sixth in the NFL in passing yards. Not too shabby.
Wolf: Yes. Allen is averaging 279 passing yards per game, or about five yards per game fewer than he did last season, when he set the franchise record. Since the NFL added a 17th regular season game this season, and the division title might come down to the final week, Allen would have a chance to surpass the record in the finale against the New York Jets.