Bills roundtable: White's injury, biggest concern, surprise contributor, Allen passing record

With Monday's showdown against the New England Patriots looming for the Buffalo Bills, News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf weigh in on some of the key issues facing the team:

How much does Tre White's loss decrease expectations for the regular season and playoffs?

Skurski: Only slightly, because they weren’t that high to begin with. The Bills look like a playoff team, but not much else. They have one impressive win (at Kansas City) and four losses that range from reasonable to mind-numbingly awful (hello, Jacksonville). It’s hard to shake the feeling this team believes it can win simply by showing up. Some weeks, that’s true. But against a decent team (Indianapolis), the Bills got pushed around.

Fitzgerald: The loss of Tre’Davious White is brutal. The attention he commands from opposing teams allows the rest of the Bills defense to rack up takeaways. There’s still plenty of playmakers on that side of the ball, but his absence changes the dynamic of the defense. So, they can still piece things together for the regular season – with Dane Jackson filling in – but come playoff-caliber offenses, White will be sorely missed.