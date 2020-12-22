Bills' roundtable: What's the best first-round matchup for Buffalo?

If the Bills do face the Dolphins, it would set up an interesting scenario in that Miami would be playing in Orchard Park in back-to-back weeks. It’s expected that both teams would keep it vanilla in Week 17, but will that be possible if the Dolphins need the game to clinch a spot, or the Bills need it for the No. 2 seed? Either way, Miami is a favorable matchup. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does not look to have elite arm talent, which could be problematic in Western New York in January. The Dolphins play hard for coach Brian Flores, but the Bills have a definitive talent advantage.

The Miami Dolphins or the Indianapolis Colts would be good matchups for the Bills, but I’ll go with Miami as the best matchup. The team I think everyone in the AFC wants to avoid – even the Chiefs – is Tennessee. I also would prefer to see the Bills face the Dolphins or Colts than the Ravens. Baltimore is a big threat to Miami’s hold on the final playoff spot, because the Ravens have two easy games remaining. I think the Bills would rather face 39-year-old Phillip Rivers in Buffalo than the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson in the first round. The Colts have relied heavily on the run game of late and their offensive line is great. The defense is good, but they haven’t played as tough a schedule of offenses as Buffalo has played. Cleveland’s combination of run game, Baker Mayfield and edge rusher Myles Garrett worries me a little more than the Colts’ defense.