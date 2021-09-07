Bills roundtable: Under/Over 10.5? Biggest challenge? Surprise player?

+5 Shaped by his disciplined parents, fullback Reggie Gilliam carves out spot on Bills So much of who Gilliam is, his mannerisms both conscious and subconscious, comes directly from being raised in a military family.

Have the Bills boosted their roster enough to knock off Kansas City?

Jay: The Chiefs would be favored if the two teams played tomorrow, for good reason. The Bills’ defense overall, and pass rush in particular, has to show it’s a lot more formidable than it was last year. Greg Rousseau, the team’s first-round pick, has looked good … but it was the preseason. Based on their offseason alone, it would be a stretch to say the Bills have done enough to move past the Chiefs.

Mark: I think it comes down to pass rush. Have the Bills improved enough? If the Bills have two players with nine or more sacks at the end of the regular season, I like their chances. The Bills got 20.5 sacks last year from the defensive line. Tampa Bay got 31.5. (I realize pressure is more important than sacks.) I think the Bills’ young pass rushers will get them over the hump. But not this year.

Katherine: I think knock off sounds a little too permanent here. The Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs aren’t going away anytime soon. The Bills get a chance in early October to try to avenge their losses, but I think this will be a fun back-and-forth between the two teams for the next stretch.

Bills hope Matt Haack continues knack for pinning opponents deep Haack has been one of the best punters in the NFL at avoiding touchbacks the past two seasons.

Which Bills player will be the biggest surprise?